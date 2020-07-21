All apartments in SeaTac
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6

21507 42nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

21507 42nd Avenue South, SeaTac, WA 98198

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This attractive 1,120-square-foot condo unit in Seattle is unfurnished and airy. Its cozy interior has 2 bedrooms, 2 vinyl floored bathrooms, fireplace, and polished hardwood floor. The nice kitchen is equipped with a tile countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. There are an in-unit washer and dryer are available along with electric heating.

It comes with 1-car attached garage. And storage, too!

The exterior features a relaxing balcony---a cool spot for some much-needed R and R.

Allows small cats or dogs, standard: we ask for $300 pet deposit/pet.

Tenant pays for electricity, water, and garbage. The landlord will cover the HOA fees.

Near public transportation, just a few minutes to get into a bus stop, 10 minutes drive to the airport, playground, parks, and tennis court!

Nearby Parks: Stoneway Park, Van Dorens Landing Park, Valley Floor Community Park, and Grandview Park.

Nearby Schools:
Des Moines Elementary School - 1.89 miles, 5/10
CHOICE Academy - 2.81 miles, 8/10
North Hill-Primary School - 2.29 miles, 7/10
Marvista Elementary School - 2.99 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
913 - 0.2 mile
157 - 0.3 mile
180 - 0.3 mile
A Line - 0.7 mile

Rail lines:
Link - 1.1 miles

(RLNE5121963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 have any available units?
21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 have?
Some of 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 currently offering any rent specials?
21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 is pet friendly.
Does 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 offer parking?
Yes, 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 offers parking.
Does 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 have a pool?
No, 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 does not have a pool.
Does 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 have accessible units?
No, 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 does not have accessible units.
Does 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6 does not have units with air conditioning.
