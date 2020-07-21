21507 42nd Ave South Unit M6

Amenities
This attractive 1,120-square-foot condo unit in Seattle is unfurnished and airy. Its cozy interior has 2 bedrooms, 2 vinyl floored bathrooms, fireplace, and polished hardwood floor. The nice kitchen is equipped with a tile countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. There are an in-unit washer and dryer are available along with electric heating.
It comes with 1-car attached garage. And storage, too!
The exterior features a relaxing balcony---a cool spot for some much-needed R and R.
Allows small cats or dogs, standard: we ask for $300 pet deposit/pet.
Tenant pays for electricity, water, and garbage. The landlord will cover the HOA fees.
Near public transportation, just a few minutes to get into a bus stop, 10 minutes drive to the airport, playground, parks, and tennis court!
Nearby Parks: Stoneway Park, Van Dorens Landing Park, Valley Floor Community Park, and Grandview Park.
Nearby Schools:
Des Moines Elementary School - 1.89 miles, 5/10
CHOICE Academy - 2.81 miles, 8/10
North Hill-Primary School - 2.29 miles, 7/10
Marvista Elementary School - 2.99 miles, 6/10
Bus lines:
913 - 0.2 mile
157 - 0.3 mile
180 - 0.3 mile
A Line - 0.7 mile
Rail lines:
Link - 1.1 miles
(RLNE5121963)