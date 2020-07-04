Rent Calculator
SeaTac, WA
16441 32nd ave s
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16441 32nd ave s
16441 32nd Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Location
16441 32nd Avenue South, SeaTac, WA 98188
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bath Single family House - Property Id: 259964
2 bed 1 Bath house located near to seat ac airport and light rial station
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259964
Property Id 259964
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5696962)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16441 32nd ave s have any available units?
16441 32nd ave s doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
SeaTac, WA
.
What amenities does 16441 32nd ave s have?
Some of 16441 32nd ave s's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16441 32nd ave s currently offering any rent specials?
16441 32nd ave s is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16441 32nd ave s pet-friendly?
No, 16441 32nd ave s is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in SeaTac
.
Does 16441 32nd ave s offer parking?
No, 16441 32nd ave s does not offer parking.
Does 16441 32nd ave s have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16441 32nd ave s offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16441 32nd ave s have a pool?
No, 16441 32nd ave s does not have a pool.
Does 16441 32nd ave s have accessible units?
No, 16441 32nd ave s does not have accessible units.
Does 16441 32nd ave s have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16441 32nd ave s has units with dishwashers.
Does 16441 32nd ave s have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16441 32nd ave s has units with air conditioning.
