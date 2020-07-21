All apartments in SeaTac
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

15104 31th place S

15104 31st Pl S · No Longer Available
Location

15104 31st Pl S, SeaTac, WA 98188

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Feb 2020 Available 3 Bedrooms 1.75 Bath Rambler for rent on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious layout with living and family room, fenced backyard and short walk to light rail, Master suite featuring a walk in closet, master bath w/dual sinks and instant hot water. Central A/C Close to buslines, I-5 and Seatac airport. A commuters dream!

$2250.00 Rent, first, deposit required to move in. App fee $35 per adult 18 and over

see www.Vizorpm.com for details on requirements.
Feb 2020 Spacious 3 Bedrooms 1.75 Bath Rambler for rent on a quiet cul-de-sac. Separate living and family room, fenced backyard and short walk to light rail, Master suite featuring a walk in closet, master bath w/dual sinks and instant hot water. Central A/C Close to bus lines, I-5 and SeaTac airport. A commuters dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15104 31th place S have any available units?
15104 31th place S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 15104 31th place S have?
Some of 15104 31th place S's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15104 31th place S currently offering any rent specials?
15104 31th place S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15104 31th place S pet-friendly?
No, 15104 31th place S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in SeaTac.
Does 15104 31th place S offer parking?
Yes, 15104 31th place S offers parking.
Does 15104 31th place S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15104 31th place S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15104 31th place S have a pool?
No, 15104 31th place S does not have a pool.
Does 15104 31th place S have accessible units?
No, 15104 31th place S does not have accessible units.
Does 15104 31th place S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15104 31th place S has units with dishwashers.
Does 15104 31th place S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15104 31th place S has units with air conditioning.
