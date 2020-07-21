15104 31th place S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Feb 2020 Available 3 Bedrooms 1.75 Bath Rambler for rent on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious layout with living and family room, fenced backyard and short walk to light rail, Master suite featuring a walk in closet, master bath w/dual sinks and instant hot water. Central A/C Close to buslines, I-5 and Seatac airport. A commuters dream!



$2250.00 Rent, first, deposit required to move in. App fee $35 per adult 18 and over



see www.Vizorpm.com for details on requirements.

