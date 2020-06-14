All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:30 PM

806 217th Place Northeast

806 217th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

806 217th Place Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful split-level remodel -- just off Inglewood Hill Road! Remodeled just a couple years ago, everything is top of the line. Includes open kitchen/living/dining area with hardwood floors, new cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an island with breakfast bar. Living room has a wood burning fireplace. Convenient access from the main floor to the partially covered, large deck which extends the width of the home on the back-- it also has stairs to the back yard. New hardwoods throughout and carpet in 2 front bedrooms. Master bedroom features hardwood floors, a private bath and California closets. Two more bedrooms and a hall bath finish off top floor. Lower levels features a large recreation/family room, a 1/2 bath and a separate laundry room with stainless steel, front-loading washer and dryer. Access the fully fenced back yard through the convenient sliding glass door. Located on a large corner lot with numerous mature evergreens trees, and a low maintenance yard (owner providing limited landscape service). Other features include gas heat, attached 2 car garage with extra storage, and RV parking (inside the fence). Quiet cul-de-sac helps ensure privacy. $30 Septic fee (monthly) This property is pet friendly (with additional deposit) > here's our policy -- no more than 2 pets, must be at least 1-years old, spayed/neutered, have all vaccinations-- no dogs over 40 lbs. Must have positive landlord references. We require renters insurance and do not accept portable screening reports. You must view the property prior to making application.
This home is represented by Umano Property Management -- a professional property management company.
Call us to exchange more information and to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 217th Place Northeast have any available units?
806 217th Place Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 806 217th Place Northeast have?
Some of 806 217th Place Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 217th Place Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
806 217th Place Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 217th Place Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 806 217th Place Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 806 217th Place Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 806 217th Place Northeast does offer parking.
Does 806 217th Place Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 217th Place Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 217th Place Northeast have a pool?
No, 806 217th Place Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 806 217th Place Northeast have accessible units?
No, 806 217th Place Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 806 217th Place Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 217th Place Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 806 217th Place Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 217th Place Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
