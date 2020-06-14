806 217th Place Northeast

Amenities

Beautiful split-level remodel -- just off Inglewood Hill Road! Remodeled just a couple years ago, everything is top of the line. Includes open kitchen/living/dining area with hardwood floors, new cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an island with breakfast bar. Living room has a wood burning fireplace. Convenient access from the main floor to the partially covered, large deck which extends the width of the home on the back-- it also has stairs to the back yard. New hardwoods throughout and carpet in 2 front bedrooms. Master bedroom features hardwood floors, a private bath and California closets. Two more bedrooms and a hall bath finish off top floor. Lower levels features a large recreation/family room, a 1/2 bath and a separate laundry room with stainless steel, front-loading washer and dryer. Access the fully fenced back yard through the convenient sliding glass door. Located on a large corner lot with numerous mature evergreens trees, and a low maintenance yard (owner providing limited landscape service). Other features include gas heat, attached 2 car garage with extra storage, and RV parking (inside the fence). Quiet cul-de-sac helps ensure privacy. $30 Septic fee (monthly) This property is pet friendly (with additional deposit) > here's our policy -- no more than 2 pets, must be at least 1-years old, spayed/neutered, have all vaccinations-- no dogs over 40 lbs. Must have positive landlord references. We require renters insurance and do not accept portable screening reports. You must view the property prior to making application.

