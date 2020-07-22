547 225th Pl NE

Amenities

Available 12/01/19



Excellent Value! Cottage style home in Saxony! This light & bright corner home is steps away from restaurants, shopping, bus line and quick access to Microsoft/520. Featuring 3 Beds/2.5 Baths, new interior paint, newer carpet, 9 ft ceilings & in-floor heating. Spacious kitchen w/ tile floors, SS appliances opens to living room w/ cozy gas fireplace. Highly rated Lake WA schools. 2 car attached garage. Access to community club house.



Possibly Semi furnished

