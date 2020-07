Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful lake view house in Sammamish - This little hideaway has 1 bedroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs with an office. Washer/dryer are on main floor as well as 2 bathrooms.

Due to current situation with COVID-19 virus, we have made our decision to close our office. Our office will remain closed until further notice. We are still here for you. Our online system is still accessible 24/7. Send us a request online now. We will contact you via text message shortly.



(RLNE5781429)