3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Awesome, end unit townhome available now!



3 bedrooms on top floor, 1 bedroom / bonus / rec room on ground level with garage; Light filled living space with filtered views of Lake Sammamish + kitchen, patio and gas fire place on 2nd level.



Enjoy private patio, double car garage, and full master suite with double sinks & walk in closet.



Excellent Issaquah Schools and just minutes to I-90 and 520.

**APPLICANT CRITERIA**

All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy:



*Income: Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement.

*Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record

*Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.



*All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to Leasing Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com



Fair Housing Provider.



Requests for reasonable accommodation for application:

* Email - mgmt@sagareus.com

* Call/Text - 425-553-0239