Sammamish, WA
3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:52 AM

3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106

3500 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE · (425) 528-8742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3500 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE, Sammamish, WA 98075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Awesome, end unit townhome available now!

3 bedrooms on top floor, 1 bedroom / bonus / rec room on ground level with garage; Light filled living space with filtered views of Lake Sammamish + kitchen, patio and gas fire place on 2nd level.

Enjoy private patio, double car garage, and full master suite with double sinks & walk in closet.

Excellent Issaquah Schools and just minutes to I-90 and 520.
**APPLICANT CRITERIA**
All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy:

*Income: Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement.
*Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record
*Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.

*All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to Leasing Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com

Fair Housing Provider.

Requests for reasonable accommodation for application:
* Email - mgmt@sagareus.com
* Call/Text - 425-553-0239

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 have any available units?
3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 have?
Some of 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 currently offering any rent specials?
3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 is pet friendly.
Does 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 offer parking?
Yes, 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 offers parking.
Does 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 have a pool?
No, 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 does not have a pool.
Does 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 have accessible units?
No, 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106 has units with air conditioning.
