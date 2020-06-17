2822 234th Ave SE

Amenities
Sammamish Single Family Home in Pine Lake area! Priced Below Market for Quick Lease! - New list with most desirable floor plan home with great build quality. Walking distance to Pine Lake Park on a no-outlet street. Air conditioner, ADT Home Security System, fully fenced backyard with nicely designed garden. Grand entry, curved staircase, soaring ceilings, formal living & dining rooms, gourmet kitchen with dining space, main floor den & generous bonus room. Large master w/double vanity bathroom, soaking tub, large tiled shower & spacious walk-in closet just to start. Come check it out! Sorry no pets! 6 month minimum lease options
No Pets Allowed
