Sammamish, WA
2822 234th Ave SE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

2822 234th Ave SE

2822 234th Avenue Southeast · (206) 523-9696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2822 234th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2822 234th Ave SE · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Sammamish Single Family Home in Pine Lake area! Priced Below Market for Quick Lease! - New list with most desirable floor plan home with great build quality. Walking distance to Pine Lake Park on a no-outlet street. Air conditioner, ADT Home Security System, fully fenced backyard with nicely designed garden. Grand entry, curved staircase, soaring ceilings, formal living & dining rooms, gourmet kitchen with dining space, main floor den & generous bonus room. Large master w/double vanity bathroom, soaking tub, large tiled shower & spacious walk-in closet just to start. Come check it out! Sorry no pets! 6 month minimum lease options

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4488553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 234th Ave SE have any available units?
2822 234th Ave SE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2822 234th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2822 234th Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 234th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 2822 234th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 2822 234th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 2822 234th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 2822 234th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 234th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 234th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2822 234th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2822 234th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2822 234th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 234th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2822 234th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2822 234th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2822 234th Ave SE has units with air conditioning.
