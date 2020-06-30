All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:38 PM

24612 SE 1st Street

24612 Southeast 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

24612 Southeast 1st Street, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
24612 SE 1st Street Available 07/01/20 This home is a lifestyle located in prime Sammamish location - This Beautiful, spacious well laid out floor plan makes this a great home for entertaining or just relaxing. The welcoming entry features vaulted ceilings with a fireplace, hardwood floors and formal dining room. First floor den/office is located off the entry. The remodeled kitchen with sub zero refrigerator and large pantry opens onto the warm family room. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans plus a large bonus room. The master suite overlooks the private back yard. The remodeled 5 piece bath features a multi shower head system and heated floors! Large walk in closet in master bedroom with closet organizor. The back yard is fully fenced. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED!

This home is located in the Montrachet neighborhood next to the Plateau Golf and Recreation Club and Soaring Eagle Park. Award winning Lake Washington School District. Minutes to everything Sammamish has to offer, Farmers Market, shopping, restaurants and multiple parks. Please respond to the information below.

$13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply

(RLNE5225258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24612 SE 1st Street have any available units?
24612 SE 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 24612 SE 1st Street have?
Some of 24612 SE 1st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24612 SE 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
24612 SE 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24612 SE 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 24612 SE 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 24612 SE 1st Street offer parking?
No, 24612 SE 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 24612 SE 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24612 SE 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24612 SE 1st Street have a pool?
No, 24612 SE 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 24612 SE 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 24612 SE 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24612 SE 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24612 SE 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24612 SE 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24612 SE 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

