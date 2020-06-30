Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

24612 SE 1st Street Available 07/01/20 This home is a lifestyle located in prime Sammamish location - This Beautiful, spacious well laid out floor plan makes this a great home for entertaining or just relaxing. The welcoming entry features vaulted ceilings with a fireplace, hardwood floors and formal dining room. First floor den/office is located off the entry. The remodeled kitchen with sub zero refrigerator and large pantry opens onto the warm family room. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans plus a large bonus room. The master suite overlooks the private back yard. The remodeled 5 piece bath features a multi shower head system and heated floors! Large walk in closet in master bedroom with closet organizor. The back yard is fully fenced. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED!



This home is located in the Montrachet neighborhood next to the Plateau Golf and Recreation Club and Soaring Eagle Park. Award winning Lake Washington School District. Minutes to everything Sammamish has to offer, Farmers Market, shopping, restaurants and multiple parks. Please respond to the information below.



$13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply



(RLNE5225258)