Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Light-Filled and Updated Sammamish 2-Story!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/23351-ne-29th-pl?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Celebrate the holidays in this gorgeous and updated Sammamish home. Formal living and dining room, kitchen with Corian, maple cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings and cozy brick fireplace. Upper bonus room with built-in entertainment center. Refinished hardwoods and solar tubes for natural light. Professionally landscaped yard with new sod lawn in both front and back yard, fully fenced, and level. New interior and exterior paint AND A/C! Lake Washington school district, minutes to McAuliffe, 2.5 acre park, shopping center, restaurants, banks, and Redmond via 202.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 18 month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.