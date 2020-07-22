All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 23351 NE 29th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
23351 NE 29th Pl
Last updated November 7 2019 at 6:15 PM

23351 NE 29th Pl

23351 Northeast 29th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

23351 Northeast 29th Place, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Light-Filled and Updated Sammamish 2-Story!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/23351-ne-29th-pl?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Celebrate the holidays in this gorgeous and updated Sammamish home. Formal living and dining room, kitchen with Corian, maple cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings and cozy brick fireplace. Upper bonus room with built-in entertainment center. Refinished hardwoods and solar tubes for natural light. Professionally landscaped yard with new sod lawn in both front and back yard, fully fenced, and level. New interior and exterior paint AND A/C! Lake Washington school district, minutes to McAuliffe, 2.5 acre park, shopping center, restaurants, banks, and Redmond via 202.     

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 18 month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23351 NE 29th Pl have any available units?
23351 NE 29th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 23351 NE 29th Pl have?
Some of 23351 NE 29th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23351 NE 29th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
23351 NE 29th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23351 NE 29th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 23351 NE 29th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 23351 NE 29th Pl offer parking?
No, 23351 NE 29th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 23351 NE 29th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23351 NE 29th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23351 NE 29th Pl have a pool?
No, 23351 NE 29th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 23351 NE 29th Pl have accessible units?
No, 23351 NE 29th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 23351 NE 29th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 23351 NE 29th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23351 NE 29th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23351 NE 29th Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSammamish 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sammamish 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSammamish Apartments with Gyms
Sammamish Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College