All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 22914 SE 41st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
22914 SE 41st Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

22914 SE 41st Place

22914 Southeast 41st Place · (206) 523-9696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $2,500
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22914 Southeast 41st Place, Sammamish, WA 98075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
22914 SE 41st Place Available 07/01/20 Privacy and quiet single family house - This home features 3 Bedrooms and an office and large bonus room. Hardwood floors, gas stove, fireplace and skylight. Gorgeous park-like landscaped setting with, generous large decks-partially covered. Award-Winning schools, parks, & shopping. Minutes to Issaquah and the I-90 corridor!
Due to current situation with COVID-19 virus, we have made our decision to close our office. Our office will remain closed until further notice. We are still here for you. Our online system is still accessible 24/7. Send us a request online now. We will contact you via text message shortly.

(RLNE5827287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22914 SE 41st Place have any available units?
22914 SE 41st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 22914 SE 41st Place have?
Some of 22914 SE 41st Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22914 SE 41st Place currently offering any rent specials?
22914 SE 41st Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22914 SE 41st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 22914 SE 41st Place is pet friendly.
Does 22914 SE 41st Place offer parking?
No, 22914 SE 41st Place does not offer parking.
Does 22914 SE 41st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22914 SE 41st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22914 SE 41st Place have a pool?
No, 22914 SE 41st Place does not have a pool.
Does 22914 SE 41st Place have accessible units?
No, 22914 SE 41st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22914 SE 41st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 22914 SE 41st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22914 SE 41st Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 22914 SE 41st Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22914 SE 41st Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 BedroomsSammamish 2 Bedrooms
Sammamish Apartments with GarageSammamish Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sammamish Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Tukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity