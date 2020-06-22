Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace range

22914 SE 41st Place Available 07/01/20 Privacy and quiet single family house - This home features 3 Bedrooms and an office and large bonus room. Hardwood floors, gas stove, fireplace and skylight. Gorgeous park-like landscaped setting with, generous large decks-partially covered. Award-Winning schools, parks, & shopping. Minutes to Issaquah and the I-90 corridor!

(RLNE5827287)