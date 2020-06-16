Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

21529 SE 28th Ln Available 07/06/20 Near Pine Lake -

Beautiful home close to Pine Lake! This home has an open kitchen/dining area/family. The family room has a wood burning FP and slider leading to the outside deck. There is a cozy living room for added entertainment space. The master bedroom has a bonus sitting area, hardwood flooring and master bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. The laundry room is off the family room and has W/D hookups. No smoking or cats. Small dog on approval.



Rental only includes the main house and not the lot or structures adjacent.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $9,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE4946043)