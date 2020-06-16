All apartments in Sammamish
21529 SE 28th Ln
21529 SE 28th Ln

21529 Southeast 28th Lane · (425) 209-0252
Location

21529 Southeast 28th Lane, Sammamish, WA 98075

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 21529 SE 28th Ln · Avail. Jul 6

$2,999

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2220 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
21529 SE 28th Ln Available 07/06/20 Near Pine Lake -
Beautiful home close to Pine Lake! This home has an open kitchen/dining area/family. The family room has a wood burning FP and slider leading to the outside deck. There is a cozy living room for added entertainment space. The master bedroom has a bonus sitting area, hardwood flooring and master bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. The laundry room is off the family room and has W/D hookups. No smoking or cats. Small dog on approval.

Rental only includes the main house and not the lot or structures adjacent.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $9,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21529 SE 28th Ln have any available units?
21529 SE 28th Ln has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 21529 SE 28th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21529 SE 28th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21529 SE 28th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 21529 SE 28th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 21529 SE 28th Ln offer parking?
No, 21529 SE 28th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 21529 SE 28th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21529 SE 28th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21529 SE 28th Ln have a pool?
No, 21529 SE 28th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 21529 SE 28th Ln have accessible units?
No, 21529 SE 28th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21529 SE 28th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 21529 SE 28th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21529 SE 28th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 21529 SE 28th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
