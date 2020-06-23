21432 SE 33rd Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

If you require a well-maintained home, full of amenities and cmofort features, that shows pride of ownership then read on. This executive-style home is located in Sammamish, just minutes from Lake Sammamish, Pine Lake, and I-90. It is loaded with features that will amaze both you and your guests.



> 3-car garage

> Hardwood floors

> Electric & gas fireplaces

> Entertainment deck surrounded by landscaped yard

> Security system

> 3 bdrms. + bonus room

> Master suite includes soaking tub and walk-in closet

> Washer/dryer

> New water heater

> Plush (thick) carpet



Terms: 10-month lease. $2,800 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee; $200/mo. landscaping surcharge AND pest control. All utilities by tenant. last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. No pets. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed HD agreement holds this property exclusively for you.



Keywords: Microsoft, Skyline High School, Issaquah, Bellevue, Klahanie, Pine Lake