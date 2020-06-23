All apartments in Sammamish
21432 SE 33rd Pl

21432 Southeast 33rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

21432 Southeast 33rd Place, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you require a well-maintained home, full of amenities and cmofort features, that shows pride of ownership then read on. This executive-style home is located in Sammamish, just minutes from Lake Sammamish, Pine Lake, and I-90. It is loaded with features that will amaze both you and your guests.

> 3-car garage
> Hardwood floors
> Electric & gas fireplaces
> Entertainment deck surrounded by landscaped yard
> Security system
> 3 bdrms. + bonus room
> Master suite includes soaking tub and walk-in closet
> Washer/dryer
> New water heater
> Plush (thick) carpet

Terms: 10-month lease. $2,800 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee; $200/mo. landscaping surcharge AND pest control. All utilities by tenant. last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. No pets. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed HD agreement holds this property exclusively for you.

Keywords: Microsoft, Skyline High School, Issaquah, Bellevue, Klahanie, Pine Lake

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21432 SE 33rd Pl have any available units?
21432 SE 33rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 21432 SE 33rd Pl have?
Some of 21432 SE 33rd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21432 SE 33rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
21432 SE 33rd Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21432 SE 33rd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 21432 SE 33rd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 21432 SE 33rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 21432 SE 33rd Pl does offer parking.
Does 21432 SE 33rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21432 SE 33rd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21432 SE 33rd Pl have a pool?
No, 21432 SE 33rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 21432 SE 33rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 21432 SE 33rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 21432 SE 33rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21432 SE 33rd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 21432 SE 33rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21432 SE 33rd Pl has units with air conditioning.
