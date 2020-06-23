21432 SE 33rd Pl

Amenities
If you require a well-maintained home, full of amenities and cmofort features, that shows pride of ownership then read on. This executive-style home is located in Sammamish, just minutes from Lake Sammamish, Pine Lake, and I-90. It is loaded with features that will amaze both you and your guests.
> 3-car garage
> Hardwood floors
> Electric & gas fireplaces
> Entertainment deck surrounded by landscaped yard
> Security system
> 3 bdrms. + bonus room
> Master suite includes soaking tub and walk-in closet
> Washer/dryer
> New water heater
> Plush (thick) carpet
Terms: 10-month lease. $2,800 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee; $200/mo. landscaping surcharge AND pest control. All utilities by tenant. last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. No pets. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed HD agreement holds this property exclusively for you.
Keywords: Microsoft, Skyline High School, Issaquah, Bellevue, Klahanie, Pine Lake