2122 249th pl se

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom + Large Bonus Room In Sammamish! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/52adf9a04f



Come check out this amazing 3 bedroom in Sammamish! This home is nestled in quiet neighborhood that gets plenty of natural light. As you enter you the home you have the spacious living room and gas fireplace. Full kitchen with breakfast nook. Good size pantry/laundry room. Upstairs has all 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets and large bonus room in the middle. 2 car garage. Low maintenance backyard with room to entertain guests!



So many thing to love about this area! You are less than 10 mins away from Metropolitan market,Trader Joe's & QFC. You are about 15 minutes to Costco & Sammamish lake state park. 10 mins to the Sammamish Microsoft Campus. Easy access to I90 and I405.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE4867604)