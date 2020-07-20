All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

2122 249th pl se

2122 249th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2122 249th Place Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom + Large Bonus Room In Sammamish! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/52adf9a04f

Come check out this amazing 3 bedroom in Sammamish! This home is nestled in quiet neighborhood that gets plenty of natural light. As you enter you the home you have the spacious living room and gas fireplace. Full kitchen with breakfast nook. Good size pantry/laundry room. Upstairs has all 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets and large bonus room in the middle. 2 car garage. Low maintenance backyard with room to entertain guests!

So many thing to love about this area! You are less than 10 mins away from Metropolitan market,Trader Joe's & QFC. You are about 15 minutes to Costco & Sammamish lake state park. 10 mins to the Sammamish Microsoft Campus. Easy access to I90 and I405.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4867604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 249th pl se have any available units?
2122 249th pl se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 2122 249th pl se have?
Some of 2122 249th pl se's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 249th pl se currently offering any rent specials?
2122 249th pl se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 249th pl se pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 249th pl se is pet friendly.
Does 2122 249th pl se offer parking?
Yes, 2122 249th pl se offers parking.
Does 2122 249th pl se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2122 249th pl se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 249th pl se have a pool?
No, 2122 249th pl se does not have a pool.
Does 2122 249th pl se have accessible units?
No, 2122 249th pl se does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 249th pl se have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 249th pl se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 249th pl se have units with air conditioning?
No, 2122 249th pl se does not have units with air conditioning.
