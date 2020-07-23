20835 SE 18th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Home For Rent - Welcome to the Crossings at Pine Lake! This home has it all, 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms and 3000+sqft! Downstairs optional 5th bedroom or use it as a Den, huge bonus room upstairs, and a very nice open Great room design! This home also has a full three car garage! Open floor plans welcome natural lighting through out the house. Gorgeous, park like front and back yard. Gas fireplace in the living room. Creekside elementary school in the neighborhood! Come see it for yourself! AC equipped!



Background/Credit Check Required. No smoking allowed.

Minimum credit score: 680 with no eviction and collection for every adult applicant

Minimum Income requirement: 3x more than the rent before tax.



Yard Maintenance and Utilities would-be tenant's responsibility, owner preferred tenants to continue with the professional landscaping service.

Security deposit equals a month of rent.



