Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:27 AM

20835 SE 18th Place

20835 Southeast 18th Place · (206) 393-2435
Location

20835 Southeast 18th Place, Sammamish, WA 98075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 20835 SE 18th Place · Avail. now

$3,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Home For Rent - Welcome to the Crossings at Pine Lake! This home has it all, 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms and 3000+sqft! Downstairs optional 5th bedroom or use it as a Den, huge bonus room upstairs, and a very nice open Great room design! This home also has a full three car garage! Open floor plans welcome natural lighting through out the house. Gorgeous, park like front and back yard. Gas fireplace in the living room. Creekside elementary school in the neighborhood! Come see it for yourself! AC equipped!

Background/Credit Check Required. No smoking allowed.
Minimum credit score: 680 with no eviction and collection for every adult applicant
Minimum Income requirement: 3x more than the rent before tax.

Yard Maintenance and Utilities would-be tenant's responsibility, owner preferred tenants to continue with the professional landscaping service.
Security deposit equals a month of rent.

(RLNE5939642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20835 SE 18th Place have any available units?
20835 SE 18th Place has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20835 SE 18th Place have?
Some of 20835 SE 18th Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20835 SE 18th Place currently offering any rent specials?
20835 SE 18th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20835 SE 18th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 20835 SE 18th Place is pet friendly.
Does 20835 SE 18th Place offer parking?
Yes, 20835 SE 18th Place offers parking.
Does 20835 SE 18th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20835 SE 18th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20835 SE 18th Place have a pool?
No, 20835 SE 18th Place does not have a pool.
Does 20835 SE 18th Place have accessible units?
No, 20835 SE 18th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20835 SE 18th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20835 SE 18th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20835 SE 18th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20835 SE 18th Place has units with air conditioning.
