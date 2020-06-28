1825 216th Pl NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Wonderfully located and surrounded by lush greenery, in a peaceful neighborhood in Sammamish, this unfurnished, 2,100-square-foot, single-family home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, recessed lighting, carpeted and hardwood floor. The large windows, glass door, and skylights (in the kitchen) invite in ample natural light and fresh air to enter constantly. The homey kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertop, an island, fine cabinets and drawers that offer lots of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances: dishwasher, garbage disposal, range/oven, refrigerator (4 doors), microwave, and electric stove.



Its cozy bathrooms are furnished with nice bathroom fixtures, flush toilets, vanity, stand-up sink wash, dual-sink vanities surmounted by a wide mirror, bathtub, shower stall and a shower/tub combo each enclosed in a framed glass panel.



An in-unit washer and dryer make laundry chores easy and convenient. Forced-air heating ensures that the temperature remains comfortable inside the home, especially during the cold season. Its exterior has a lovely well-maintained yard and a huge deck, perfect for relaxing or outdoor dining and entertaining guests. The tenant will be the one who will take care of it.



It comes with a covered 2 car garage and a long driveway that can fit 8-10 cars.



The renter pays for water, electricity, gas, cable, internet, garbage, and sewage, and landscaping (ALL utilities).



Pets are allowed (preferably trained pets). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Nearby Parks: Sammamish Commons Park, Tom OShanter Park, Idylwood Park, and Pine Lake Park.



Nearby Schools:

Margaret Mead Elementary School - 0.13 miles, 8/10

Inglewood Junior High School - 1.68 miles, 9/10

Eastlake High School - 1.33 miles, 9/10

Louisa May Alcott Elementary School - 1.48 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

269 - 0.7 mile

219 - 0.7 mile

216 - 0.7 mile

554 - 0.8 mile



(RLNE5127172)