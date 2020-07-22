1801 249th Pl SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking garage internet access

Come and see this lovely 3,550-square-foot, single-family home located in Sammamish, Washington!



This home is unfurnished with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. There is also a 2-car attached garage.



The homes interior is spacious and airy with polished hardwood floors, large windows, French doors, and recessed/suspended lighting. The nice kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, fine cabinetry with lots of storage; and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, and refrigerator. The bedrooms are comfy spaces to sleep in, with built-in closets. Its tidy and cozy bathrooms are furnished with a bathtub, two vanities, and shower enclosed in a framed glass panel. Theres also a large walk-in closet with racks.



Other exterior features include a balcony, lake, lawn, and a well-maintained yard (at the front and back), perfect for R&R or doing some fun-filled outdoor activities with the family or friends.



An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided. There is forced-air heating for climate control.



Pets are allowed but owner prefers small to medium sized pets only ($300 per pet).



The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: gas, electricity, water, sewage, cable, and internet. The HOA fees will be covered by the property owner.



Property showing will start on July 17, 2019



Nearby Parks: Sammamish Commons Park, Pine Lake Park, and Tam OShanter Park.



Nearby Schools:

Discovery Elementary School: 1.3 miles, 9/10

Pine Lake Middle School - 1.54 miles, 9/10

Skyline High School - 1.26 miles, 8/10

Beaver Lake Middle School - 0.94 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

269 - 0.4 mile

219 - 0.4 mile

216 - 0.4 mile

554 - 0.5 mile



