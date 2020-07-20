All apartments in Sammamish
104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne
Location

104 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Remodelled, ground floor, 1 BR apartment (724 sq ft) available for sub lease directly opposite Marymoor
Lease for 1710$ . Currently going for 2045$ and ground floor not available and may increase further in summer. So lock in this great rate.
In unit laundry, refrigerator, microwave/oven included.

Location Features:
5 mins to downtown Redmond, 2 mins to Swagath, Whole Foods, Fred Meyer, Costco and several food options. 10 mins to Microsoft.
Nice and quiet yet close to everything.
Feet away from Marymoor park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne have any available units?
104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
Is 104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne currently offering any rent specials?
104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne pet-friendly?
No, 104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne offer parking?
No, 104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne does not offer parking.
Does 104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne have a pool?
No, 104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne does not have a pool.
Does 104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne have accessible units?
No, 104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
