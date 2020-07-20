104 E Lk Sammamish Pkwy Ne

Amenities

Remodelled, ground floor, 1 BR apartment (724 sq ft) available for sub lease directly opposite Marymoor

Lease for 1710$ . Currently going for 2045$ and ground floor not available and may increase further in summer. So lock in this great rate.

In unit laundry, refrigerator, microwave/oven included.



Location Features:

5 mins to downtown Redmond, 2 mins to Swagath, Whole Foods, Fred Meyer, Costco and several food options. 10 mins to Microsoft.

Nice and quiet yet close to everything.

Feet away from Marymoor park.