65 Apartments for rent in Richland, WA📍
8 Units Available
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1471 sqft
At Washington Square I in Richland, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in Richland on George Washington Way in the 99354 area. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options.
8 Units Available
The Commons
2894 Salk Avenue, Richland, WA
Studio
$1,000
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
934 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Jadwin Stevens
1851 Jadwin Avenue, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located between Jadwin Avenue and Stevens Drive in north Richland, Jadwin Stevens is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, Hanford High School, and all of north Richlands Hanford and PNNL related activities.
5 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
5 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,184
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
1 Unit Available
Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1115 sqft
Cedar North has spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers friendly, professional staff, a refreshing seasonal pool and modern laundry facilities in each building.
3 Units Available
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like.
10 Units Available
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1186 sqft
Welcome Home To Regency Park at Queensgate Welcome home to Regency Park at Queensgate Apartment Homes in the Tri-Cities neighborhood of Richland, Washington! We are a beautiful community with rustic craftsmanship, spacious units, luxurious finishes
6 Units Available
Maple Ridge
69 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$815
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1128 sqft
Maple Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, pet friendly offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Our community amenities include a fitness studio, two laundry facilities, two pools, and two sport courts.
3 Units Available
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at Innovation Center in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor
1 Unit Available
2261 Veneto Street
2261 Veneto St, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1414 sqft
2261 Veneto Street Available 06/15/20 2261 Veneto *Brand New Build Located in Horn Rapids* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
1 Unit Available
2304 Boulder St
2304 Boulder Street, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1034 sqft
2304 Boulder St Available 07/17/20 2304 Boulder St - GREAT LOCATION!!! Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a den. Nice sized fully fenced in backyard and easy access to the bypass highway. Laundry room with Washer and Dryer.
1 Unit Available
519 Clermont Dr.
519 Clermont Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2575 sqft
519 Clermont Dr. Available 07/06/20 Amazing South Richland Rental - Not available to see until early July. Large home in South Richland with great views! This house is over 2500 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office.
1 Unit Available
68 Bremmer St
68 Bremmer Street, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1902 sqft
68 Bremmer St Available 07/23/20 68 Bremmer St - Corner lot Impressions home. Living, family, and utility rooms. Kitchen open to family room has all appliances.
1 Unit Available
2941 Woodland Ln
2941 Woodland Pl, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2192 sqft
Great South Richland Location - This large newer Hayden home will be ready for move in the beginning of June. It features a main floor with the great room, office or formal living space, powder room, dining and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1506 Desert Springs Ave
1506 Desert Springs Avenue, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1862 sqft
1506 Desert Springs Ave - Built 2001, single story home, 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, dining room, family room w/ propane fireplace, eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, glass cook top stove, microwave, and dishwasher, central air / heat, 2 car garage w/
1 Unit Available
3143 Willow Pointe Dr.
3143 Willow Pointe Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1836 sqft
3143 Willow Pointe Dr.
1 Unit Available
222 Douglas Av
222 Douglass Ave, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
222 Douglas Av Available 06/15/20 Fully Remodeled and Updated Duplex in Richland - The original B house has had a full blown make over. Upon entry you have a large living room with a large picture window and a bead board wall.
1 Unit Available
1458 Chardonnay Drive
1458 Chardonnay Road, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2730 sqft
Spacious Stucco home in South Richland. Soaring ceilings in large living area. Main level master and den. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Kitchen has large bar with tile floor, stainless appliances and granite counters.
1 Unit Available
2473 Bramasole Dr.
2473 Bramasole Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1900 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car oversized garage, 1900 sqft. townhome. In the beautiful Horn Rapids golf community. Full access to community amenities included in tenancy.
1 Unit Available
2419 Bramasole Dr.
2419 Bramasole Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage,1570 sqft townhome. In the beautiful Horn Rapids golf community. Full access to community amenities included in tenancy.
1 Unit Available
1410 Williams Blvd
1410 Williams Boulevard, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Available for Rent is one side of this Duplex in the Heart of Richland. With almost 1500 sqft and a huge backyard your family will love. Inside you will find that it is STUNNING! Wide open living area and dining room.
