1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 PM
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richland, WA
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
8 Units Available
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
8 Units Available
The Commons
2894 Salk Avenue, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
655 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
At Washington Square I in Richland, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in Richland on George Washington Way in the 99354 area. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
839 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
712 sqft
Welcome Home To Regency Park at Queensgate Welcome home to Regency Park at Queensgate Apartment Homes in the Tri-Cities neighborhood of Richland, Washington! We are a beautiful community with rustic craftsmanship, spacious units, luxurious finishes
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Maple Ridge
69 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$815
632 sqft
Maple Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, pet friendly offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Our community amenities include a fitness studio, two laundry facilities, two pools, and two sport courts.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
$
3 Units Available
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
645 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at Innovation Center in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Richland
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
4 Units Available
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
984 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. An oasis in central Kennewick, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
4 Units Available
Highlander Apartments
3030 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$790
610 sqft
With a convenient location, friendly staff, and wonderful community amenities, Highlander offers affordable community living in a beautiful, quiet secluded atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Sage Creek
4302 W Hood Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$780
750 sqft
Sage Creek Apartments for rent in Kennewick, Washington offers one-, and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
963 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
800 N. Irving Unit #3
800 North Irving Street, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
980 sqft
Cute and Fully updated unit in a 4 plex on a quiet street - This cute and fully remodeled apartment is located on a cul-d-sac in Kennewick close to Edison and Kellogg.
Results within 10 miles of Richland
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
841 sqft
Grandridge Place offers townhome or condominium-style living in spacious 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom floor plans set among lushly landscaped gardens.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 10 at 08:17am
21 Units Available
Central Park
1201 E Helena Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
805 sqft
Make your years at Central Washing University memorable when you lease a one, two, three or four bedroom apartment at Central Park. Whether you plan to live with others or fly solo, Central Park has an apartment designed to meet your needs.
