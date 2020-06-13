/
/
moses lake north
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM
53 Apartments for rent in Moses Lake North, WA📍
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1228 ARLINGTON
1228 Arlington Drive, Moses Lake North, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1090 sqft
1228 ARLINGTON - 1228 Arlington Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom Duplex - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1226 LOWRY STREET
1226 Lowry Street, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
962 sqft
Totally remodeled house - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1223 Arlington
1223 Arlington Drive, Moses Lake North, WA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
1223 Arlington Available 08/03/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Duplex with Garage - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 1223 Arlington Dr. 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex with a one car garage. Big laundry room with lots of cabinet space, and fenced backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
813 CANNON
813 Cannon Lane, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$695
Duplex for Rent with new paint and carpet - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
813 LINDBERG
813 Lindberg Lane, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$695
813 LINDBERG - 813L Available 07/08/20 Duplex for Rent - NO SHOWINGS WILL BE SCHEDULED UNTIL ALL APPLICANTS ARE APPROVED! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1213 Vandenburg
1213 Vandenburg Loop, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Remodeled Duplex - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, WSG Included, New Kitchen, New Bathroom, Detached Garage, 1 Year Lease, No Pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845850)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
215 Carswell
215 Carswell Drive, Moses Lake North, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
Duplex for Rent - Updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom with Bonus Room/Sunroom. Fresh Paint Throughout, New Hard Surface Flooring Throughout. Tenant Responsible for all Utilities, No Pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818541)
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
924 South Division Street #118
924 S Division St, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1162 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Moses Lake North
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4309 Lincoln
4309 Lincoln Dr NE, Grant County, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
Trailer for Rent - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com. Large 1 bedroom trailer with 1.75 bath and 2 dens. Large covered carport area.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4191 NE Airway Drive
4191 Airway Dr NE, Grant County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1933 sqft
4 Bedroom House - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! 4 bedroom, 2 bath - 1933 sq ft home on large private lot.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
8272 Harrington Ln
8272 Harrington Lane Northeast, Cascade Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
8272 Harrington Ln Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Available July 07, 2020 8272 Harrington Ln Moses Lake, Wa. 98837 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage on approximately 1.5 acres.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4325 Star Dr NE
4325 Star Drive Northeast, Grant County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1246 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Fenced Yard - Available Now in Moses Lake 4325 Star Dr. NE Tidy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home w/ fully fenced front yard. Partially fenced backyard with additional storage areas. Fresh paint, inside and out.
Results within 5 miles of Moses Lake North
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
The Vintage
1133 N Grape Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
Excellent location close to Basin Homes Dog Park and Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex. Stainless steel appliances, laundry and hardwood floors included in each luxurious unit. Community features gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Solara
1401 E Nelson Rd, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
Furnished units with vaulted ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Less than 3 miles from downtown area. Pet-friendly community that has a gym, BBQ area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
28 Units Available
Central Park Villas
760 N Central Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1005 sqft
Central Park Villas in Moses Lake, Washington are designed for the modern urban dweller, with a pool ready for stand-up paddleboard lessons, and plenty of green space for enjoying the outdoors.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
538 YOUNG RD NE
538 Young Road Northeast, Grant County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3070 sqft
538 YOUNG RD NE Available 07/08/20 Large house for rent in country - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com. No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1111 Baker St
1111 South Baker Street, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
1111 Baker St Available 08/03/20 4 bedroom 2 bath home with workshop - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 1111 S Baker St 4 bedroom 2 bath home with detached workshop. Backyard with patio and deck off master.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1705 W Mockingbird St
1705 Mockingbird Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
1705 W Mockingbird St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage - Available August 2020 1705 W Mockingbird St Moses Lake WA 98837 Beautiful single family home 1200+sf home 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
718 SUNBURST CT
718 Northwest Sunburst Court, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
718 SUNBURST CT - 718S Available 07/06/20 Townhouse for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
507 Beech St C
507 S Beech St, Moses Lake, WA
Studio
$650
507 Beech St C Available 07/08/20 Loft Style Studio Apartment - Loft Style Studio, WSG included, Shared Laundry On Site. Dishwasher. Attached Storage Closet. All units similar, photos may not be of exact unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4470791)
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6367 Murray Lane #A
6367 Murray Way NE, Grant County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
ON THE GOLF COURSE!!! - W/S/G Paid, Landscape Maintained, Appliances, W/D Included, 2 Car Garage, Master Bedroom Down, 3 Up, Black Granite Countertops, Hardwoods, Carpet & Tile, Secluded Covered Back Patio, 1 Year Lease, NO PETS!! No Pets
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3015 Rd H NE
3015 Road H NE, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Country Living Close to Town! - Country living close to town w/WSG paid! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom w/ Large detached garage/shop. New hardwood & carpet. Appliances. EFA/CAC, UGS. No Pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4305941)
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1348 Deborah Street
1348 Deborah Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1242 sqft
1348 Deborah Street Available 06/19/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Home - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
722 S Grand Dr
722 South Grand Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
722 S Grand Dr Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 722 Grand Dr. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom 995 sq ft. home with extra storage shed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Moses Lake North rentals listed on Apartment List is $950.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Moses Lake North from include Moses Lake, and Ephrata.