Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Wenatchee, WA

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
600 Riverside
615 Piere St, Wenatchee, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1078 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Wenatchee, WA, that’s unique and stylish, you'll love 600 Riverside Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Riverside 9
895 Riverside Dr, Wenatchee, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1086 sqft
Stunning Columbia River views in a modern community that features a refreshing pool, 24-hour fitness center and luxury clubhouse. Units feature European-style floor plans, granite counters and relaxing bathtubs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
508 Lynn
508 Lynn Street, Wenatchee, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1079 sqft
508 Lynn - This updated house includes two bedrooms, one bathroom, a cozy living room with a fireplace, separate dining area off the kitchen, large fenced back yard, unfinished basement, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and a single-car

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1451 Russel St
1451 Russell Street, Wenatchee, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Now renting 2 bedroom home - Available June 1st $1295 a month/ $1200 deposit 2 Bedroom / 1 bath, 1200 Sq. Ft. Fenced backyard, Carport for parking, cute covered patio. Tenant responsible for yard work and utilities.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
305 Pennsylvania Avenue - B
305 Pennsylvania Avenue, Wenatchee, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
920 sqft
Total rent $850/month. Female Tenant ready to move in, looking for 1 roommate to share this apartment. Tenant prefers another female. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit in a daylight basement.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
610 N. Emerson Ave
610 North Emerson Avenue, Wenatchee, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
1 Bedroom Apartment - In accordance with local and federal recommendations, our office is closed to the public, but we are operating with limited hours.

Last updated May 14 at 09:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Summer Creek Pl
7 Summercreek Pl, Wenatchee, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2352 sqft
7 Summer Creek Pl Available 07/01/19 7 Summer Creek Pl - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in a beautiful neighborhood in Wenatchee. Living room and family room with fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. Hard wood floors through out.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2869 Breckenridge Dr.
2869 North Breckenridge Drive, Douglas County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1730 sqft
2869 Breckenridge Dr. Available 07/01/20 2869 Breckenridge Dr.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 Stull Court #1
212 Stull Court, Douglas County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
212 Stull Court #1 Available 07/01/20 212 Stull Court #1 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in East Wenatchee. This unit includes a deck off the master bedroom, washer and dryer hook ups, and a single car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
520 11th St NE Unit 25
520 11th Street Northeast, East Wenatchee, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
520 11th St NE Unit 25 Available 07/01/20 Now renting 2 bedroom Condo - CAREFREE LIVING! Quality upgrades abound in this tastefully remodeled open and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3855 10th St SE
3855 10th Street Southeast, Douglas County, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1680 sqft
4 bed, 2 bath spacious home with 2 car garage!! - 4 bed, 2 bath manufactured home available now. This home has a family room, dining room and living room, washer/dryer hook ups, dishwasher and 2 full bathrooms.
City GuideWenatchee
The county seat of Chelan County, Wenatchee is located in north central Washington. With sweeping mountain views and the distinction of being the “Apple Capital of the World,” Wenatchee plays home to some 31,000 (and counting) residents. But, it’s not just a magical land where juicy apples come from. It’s also a magical land where apartments are cheap, neighbors are beyond friendly, and the landscape is to die for. Moving to Wenatchee is a no-brainer, so don’t let apartment hunting become con...
Life in Wenatchee

So, what will an apartment in Wenatchee actually cost you? It depends what you're in the market for, but let it be known that Wenatchee has plenty of condos, townhomes, and standard apartments to choose from. One bedroom apartments rent from $640, two bedrooms from $740 - $845, and three bedrooms from $825 - $995. Those who wish to spread their wings in the Wenatchee Valley will be happy to know that spacious townhomes rent for a low cost, too. In fact, you can snag a two-story two bedroom townhouse in Wenatchee for just $775 a month. And, regardless of the size of your Wenatchee rental, you will have plenty of amenities included in your rent, such as a swimming pool, laundry facilities, parking, and BBQ areas. Keep in mind that many have utilities included in the cost of rent. Quite the deal, huh?

Luxury or deluxe apartments in Wenatchee, such as the Maple Leaf Apartments, feature some very fine rentals with a washer and dryer in each unit, carports, short term lease options, decks, views, a clubhouse, and some utilities included (water, sewer, garbage). Furnished apartments and pet friendly apartments in Wenatchee, on the other hand, are a bit harder to find. Those that do typically ask for a deposit (about $200) and enforce weight restrictions.

If you’re wondering what to bring with you on lease day, aside from a good pen and your ID, make sure to bring your checkbook. Move-in deposits for your new Wenatchee apartment roughly cost about one month’s rent.

Once you’ve unpacked and settled into your new place, head outside and take in all that Wenatchee has to offer. With a landscape and a climate that encourages outdoor activity, there is no reason to sit still. Go ahead, find your new Wenatchee apartment and a take a bite out of the apple capital!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wenatchee?
The average rent price for Wenatchee rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,550.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wenatchee?
Some of the colleges located in the Wenatchee area include Wenatchee Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wenatchee?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wenatchee from include Ellensburg, and Ephrata.

