11 Apartments for rent in Wenatchee, WA

Life in Wenatchee

So, what will an apartment in Wenatchee actually cost you? It depends what you're in the market for, but let it be known that Wenatchee has plenty of condos, townhomes, and standard apartments to choose from. One bedroom apartments rent from $640, two bedrooms from $740 - $845, and three bedrooms from $825 - $995. Those who wish to spread their wings in the Wenatchee Valley will be happy to know that spacious townhomes rent for a low cost, too. In fact, you can snag a two-story two bedroom townhouse in Wenatchee for just $775 a month. And, regardless of the size of your Wenatchee rental, you will have plenty of amenities included in your rent, such as a swimming pool, laundry facilities, parking, and BBQ areas. Keep in mind that many have utilities included in the cost of rent. Quite the deal, huh?

Luxury or deluxe apartments in Wenatchee, such as the Maple Leaf Apartments, feature some very fine rentals with a washer and dryer in each unit, carports, short term lease options, decks, views, a clubhouse, and some utilities included (water, sewer, garbage). Furnished apartments and pet friendly apartments in Wenatchee, on the other hand, are a bit harder to find. Those that do typically ask for a deposit (about $200) and enforce weight restrictions.

If you’re wondering what to bring with you on lease day, aside from a good pen and your ID, make sure to bring your checkbook. Move-in deposits for your new Wenatchee apartment roughly cost about one month’s rent.

Once you’ve unpacked and settled into your new place, head outside and take in all that Wenatchee has to offer. With a landscape and a climate that encourages outdoor activity, there is no reason to sit still. Go ahead, find your new Wenatchee apartment and a take a bite out of the apple capital!