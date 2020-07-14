All apartments in Richland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:50 AM

Arborpointe

302 Greentree Ct · (256) 305-1936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

302 Greentree Ct, Richland, WA 99352

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 325-1 · Avail. Aug 3

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310-8 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 308-3 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 305-6 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 317-1 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 317-3 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arborpointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
gym
pool
Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like. Our friendly associates offer a number of resident services including discounts for area businesses, package delivery to our office, and much more. We are a pet-friendly community in Richland, Washington, and we welcome your cat or dog.

Arborpointe's prime location is close to Highways 240, 182, and 82, allowing access to major employers including the Hanford site, Lockheed Martin, CH2M Hill, Fluor, and Arriva. We are also close to shopping options including the Columbia Center Mall, Wal-Mart, and Fred Meyer, and countless dining and entertainment options. With so many conveniences nearby, you may be surprised to find that we are a quiet community far from the city traffic, surrounded by trees, parks, walking and biking trails, the Columbia River, and the s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 non-refundable
limit: 2 per home
rent: $20
restrictions: Large breed dogs excepted, no weight limit, restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arborpointe have any available units?
Arborpointe has 6 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arborpointe have?
Some of Arborpointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arborpointe currently offering any rent specials?
Arborpointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arborpointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Arborpointe is pet friendly.
Does Arborpointe offer parking?
No, Arborpointe does not offer parking.
Does Arborpointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arborpointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arborpointe have a pool?
Yes, Arborpointe has a pool.
Does Arborpointe have accessible units?
No, Arborpointe does not have accessible units.
Does Arborpointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arborpointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Arborpointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arborpointe has units with air conditioning.
