Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden courtyard gym pool

Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like. Our friendly associates offer a number of resident services including discounts for area businesses, package delivery to our office, and much more. We are a pet-friendly community in Richland, Washington, and we welcome your cat or dog.



Arborpointe's prime location is close to Highways 240, 182, and 82, allowing access to major employers including the Hanford site, Lockheed Martin, CH2M Hill, Fluor, and Arriva. We are also close to shopping options including the Columbia Center Mall, Wal-Mart, and Fred Meyer, and countless dining and entertainment options. With so many conveniences nearby, you may be surprised to find that we are a quiet community far from the city traffic, surrounded by trees, parks, walking and biking trails, the Columbia River, and the s