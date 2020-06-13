/
24 Apartments for rent in College Place, WA📍
617 SE 6th
617 Southeast 6th Street, College Place, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1728 sqft
Beautiful Split level home with hardwood floors - This large home has hard floors throughout the top floor, separate dining space with sliding doors onto a large deck great for entertaining, nice bonus area in the basement with a wood stove, and a
Blalock Orchards
403 SW 2nd St
403 Southwest 2nd Street, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1329 sqft
Comfortable 3 Bedroom Home With New Flooring & Paint - This is a comfortable 3 bedroom 2 bath residence with a large fenced yard. It has a sun room and dining area, and a basement with lots of storage space.
211 SW 12th Street
211 Southwest 12th Street, College Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$795
1000 sqft
211 SW 12th Street Available 07/15/20 211 SW 12th *Gas Fireplace, Central Heat* - One bedroom basement apartment built in 1949, recently updated with vinyl plank flooring throughout, central heat, no AC, fridge, stove, microwave, shared washer/dryer
Blalock Orchards
226 W. Whitman
226 West Whitman Drive, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1488 sqft
Great home close to University - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home with finished basement, patio/deck space. Lots of natural light, recent updates include wood floors, paint, lighting, kitchen redo with stainless steel appliances.
1153 SW Carver
1153 Southwest Carver Street, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1201 sqft
**PENDING APPLICATIONS** 1153 SW Carver - Built in 2011 this well maintained home has a mix of tile flooring, carpet in living room and bedrooms, plenty of storage and natural light. Fully fenced backyard with patio space.
890 SE Parkside Place
890 Parkside Place, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1373 sqft
890 SE Parkside Place Available 07/08/20 890 SE Parkside Pl *Located in Phase I of the Villages of Garrison Creek* *HOA Fees, Water & Sewer Included with Rent* - Single Family Home located in Phase I of the Villages of Garrison Creek community of
875 SE Sentry Dr.
875 Southeast Sentry Drive, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2542 sqft
443 SE Valley View Drive
443 SE Valley Dr, College Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
443 SE Valley View Drive Available 05/08/20 443 SE Valley View Dr - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.
Results within 5 miles of College Place
Kingsgate East and The Village
1950 Melrose St, Walla Walla, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
872 sqft
Situated in a peaceful Walla Walla residential area, Kingsgate East and The Village Apartment homes is the ideal place to call home. We offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of affordable comfort and convenience.
1540 E. Alder
1540 East Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
953 sqft
East side Ground Level Home - Two bedroom one bath ground level home, with W/D hookups, and off street parking. Has additional storage shed. Located near Edison Elementary. 1 Year Lease Required.
170 S Wilbur St
170 S Wilbur Ave, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
952 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Convenient Location - This home is quite spacious, with a large living room area and two big bedrooms. It has plenty of cupboard and drawer space both in the kitchen and throughout the house.
356 S 3rd. St.
356 S 3rd Ave, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1684 sqft
356 S 3rd. St. Available 06/20/20 **PENDING APPLICATIONS** Turn of the century home - Built in 1900 this home has lots of character, custom woodwork, lots of windows, antique doors, basement for storage and so much more.
1025 Statesman St
1025 Statesman Street, Walla Walla, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
724 sqft
1025 Statesman St Available 06/25/20 1025 Statesman St *Storage shed and large garden area* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
20 Francis Drive
20 Francis Drive, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
20 Francis *Fenced Backyard, Wifi Included with Rent* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
529 Liberty St
529 Liberty Street, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1092 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Charming Blue Bungalow - Property Id: 293158 Recently renovated, new second full bath, central heating and cooling, gas range appliances, hardwood floors throughout, fireplace. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
6 Boyer Dr
6 Boyer Drive, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1030 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home on Corner Lot - This beautifully remodeled home is in great condition. The hardwood and tile flooring throughout the main areas, as well as new tile and stainless steel appliances give a fresh and clean feel.
1416 Boyer Ave
1416 Boyer Avenue, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
816 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom Home With Lots of Storage Space - This 2 bedroom home has a fresh and clean look, with hardwood flooring throughout.
803 S 2nd Ave
803 South 2nd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2796 sqft
803 S 2nd *Two-Story Craftsman with Fenced Backyard, Lots of Storage, Close to Downtown* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
216 Bellevue Ave
216 North Bellevue Street, Walla Walla, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
216 Bellevue Avenue *Five Bedrooms/Two Baths, Gas Fireplace, Covered Patio* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
1122 W Elm St.
1122 West Elm Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
956 sqft
1122 W Elm Street *Low Maintenance Yard, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Covered Deck and Lots of Storage* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.
608 N Roosevelt #101
608 N Roosevelt St, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
772 sqft
608 N Roosevelt #101 Available 05/08/20 608 Roosevelt #101 - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.
510 Holly Street
510 Holly Street, Walla Walla, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1950 sqft
510 Holly Street Available 06/10/19 510 Holly Street *Pets Negotiable, Hardwood Floors on Main Floor, Bonus room (no egress) in Basement* - Single family home, Built 1950, Pets Negotiable, No Students, Carport, central ac and heat, 4 bedrooms (2
Results within 10 miles of College Place
Lion's Gate
2222 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1289 sqft
Great location just minutes from Walla Walla Community College, Whitman College, and Walla Walla Airport. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has maintenance services, parking garage, and gym.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for College Place rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,520.
Some of the colleges located in the College Place area include Columbia Basin College, and Whitman College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to College Place from include Kennewick, Pasco, Walla Walla, La Grande, and Pendleton.