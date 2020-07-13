/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
39 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Richland, WA
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
11 Units Available
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Washington Square I in Richland, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in Richland on George Washington Way in the 99354 area. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options.
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
5 Units Available
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at Innovation Center in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1310 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA
Studio
$966
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1186 sqft
Welcome Home To Regency Park at Queensgate Welcome home to Regency Park at Queensgate Apartment Homes in the Tri-Cities neighborhood of Richland, Washington! We are a beautiful community with rustic craftsmanship, spacious units, luxurious finishes
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Maple Ridge
69 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$859
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1128 sqft
Maple Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, pet friendly offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Our community amenities include a fitness studio, two laundry facilities, two pools, and two sport courts.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1115 sqft
Cedar North has spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers friendly, professional staff, a refreshing seasonal pool and modern laundry facilities in each building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1211 Acacia Ave.
1211 Acacia Avenue, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1768 sqft
1211 Acacia Ave. - Built in 1949, this recently updated rambler has 4 bedrooms and 2.25 baths.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1580 Brittlebush Ln
1580 Brittlebush Ln, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1278 sqft
1580 Brittlebush Ln Available 08/25/20 Great 3 Bedroom in Great location! - This home is a must see! Great location, close to everything. The home sits on a large corner lot, fenced in yard, 2 car garage with additional parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2536 Jason Loop
2536 Jason Loop, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1225 sqft
2536 Jason Loop Available 08/07/20 2536 Jason Lp - Rambler in South Richland, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, laundry area w/hookups, living room opens to dining area, direct access to 2 car garage w/opener, central
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Delafield
225 Delafield Avenue, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex with Finished Basement Available! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in central richland, just blocks from Lewis and Clark Elementary, multiple city parks, and the Parkway.
Results within 1 mile of Richland
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1233 sqft
8180 W. 4th Avenue Available 07/24/20 Condo Style Living On Ground Floor with Attached Garage! - Our 3 bedroom/2 bathrooms have 1233 square feet perfectly laid out to maximize your space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
248 Joshua Road
248 Joshua Road, Benton County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2169 sqft
248 Joshua Road Available 08/05/20 248 Joshua Rd - Built 2000, 2-Story home with hardwood flooring on main level and carpet upstairs, 4 bedrooms upstairs with 1 bedroom/office on main floor; 3 full bathrooms, living room, dining room, family room
Results within 5 miles of Richland
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Ridge
3887 W 7th Ave, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1262 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Ridge Apartments – a brand new apartment community located in Central Kennewick, offering 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath apartments built with you in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Crown Village
445 N Volland St, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Located in the heart of Kennewick’s wine county, Crown Village Apartments offers one or two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
4 Units Available
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. An oasis in central Kennewick, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
1 Unit Available
The Broadmoor Apartments
10305 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Highlander Apartments. Where you'll find affordable community living in a beautiful quiet secluded atmosphere, with friendly management and staff. Located in a superb Central Kennewick location.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
6 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1432 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$940
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Lakeside Apartments offer a relaxing lifestyle in the heart of Kennewick.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8206 Wenatchee Ct
8206 Wenatchee Court, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
8206 Wenatchee Ct Available 08/10/20 West Pasco 3 bedroom 2 bath! - Pasco rental available beginning of August!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath comes equipped with a large living room with tons of open space, Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
717 S. Union St.
717 South Union Street, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1340 sqft
Newly Renovated Central Kennewick Location - This newly renovated 3-bedroom 1-bathroom single family home features new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and new carpets in the bedrooms.
