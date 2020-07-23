/
84 Apartments for rent in Benton County, WA📍
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at Innovation Center in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
720 Arthur
722 North Arthur Street, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 720 Arthur in Kennewick. View photos, descriptions and more!
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Washington Square I in Richland, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in Richland on George Washington Way in the 99354 area. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options.
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. An oasis in central Kennewick, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1340 sqft
Grandridge Place offers townhome or condominium-style living in spacious 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom floor plans set among lushly landscaped gardens.
Jadwin Stevens
1851 Jadwin Avenue, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$875
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located between Jadwin Avenue and Stevens Drive in north Richland, Jadwin Stevens is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, Hanford High School, and all of north Richlands Hanford and PNNL related activities.
The Commons
2894 Salk Avenue, Richland, WA
Studio
$1,000
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Highlander Apartments
3030 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$790
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
949 sqft
With a convenient location, friendly staff, and wonderful community amenities, Highlander offers affordable community living in a beautiful, quiet secluded atmosphere.
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,154
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1310 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Crown Village
445 N Volland St, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$860
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
830 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Located in the heart of Kennewick’s wine county, Crown Village Apartments offers one or two-bedroom apartments.
Maple Ridge
69 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$989
824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1128 sqft
Maple Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, pet friendly offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Our community amenities include a fitness studio, two laundry facilities, two pools, and two sport courts.
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA
Studio
$966
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1186 sqft
Welcome Home To Regency Park at Queensgate Welcome home to Regency Park at Queensgate Apartment Homes in the Tri-Cities neighborhood of Richland, Washington! We are a beautiful community with rustic craftsmanship, spacious units, luxurious finishes
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like.
Sage Creek
4302 W Hood Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$892
913 sqft
Sage Creek Apartments for rent in Kennewick, Washington offers one-, and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seasons on 4th Avenue in Kennewick. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1115 sqft
Cedar North has spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers friendly, professional staff, a refreshing seasonal pool and modern laundry facilities in each building.
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Lakeside Apartments offer a relaxing lifestyle in the heart of Kennewick.
Aspen Hills
803 S Olympia St, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Experience charm at Aspen Hills in our newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Kennewick, Washington.
406 Abert Ave
406 Abert Avenue, Richland, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
3438 sqft
5 Bedroom Richland Rental - This is a recently updated 2-story 3438 square feet home featuring hard surface flooring throughout, spacious bedrooms and an office, a flex/bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms, and an expansive back yard.
2452 N. Rhode Island Court
2452 North Rhode Island Court, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1489 sqft
2452 N. Rhode Island Court Available 08/03/20 2452 N.
1215 N Williams Street
1215 North Williams Street, Benton County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1215 N Williams Street - 1215 N Williams Street Unit B * Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Two Bath in Kennewick Ready August 1st! - Two bedroom, Two bath unit centrally located in Kennewick with a balcony facing the river.
1408 N. Nevada Ct.
1408 North Nevada Court, Kennewick, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2450 sqft
1408 N. Nevada Ct. Available 07/31/20 1408 Nevada Court - Beautiful home close to Costco, mall and shopping. This home offers a traditional floor plan that is spacious with vaulted ceilings in the entry and front living space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Benton County area include Columbia Basin College, and Whitman College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Richland, Kennewick, Pasco, Moses Lake, and Walla Walla have apartments for rent.