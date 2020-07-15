Apartment List
5 Apartments For Rent Near CBC

5 Units Available
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1340 sqft
Grandridge Place offers townhome or condominium-style living in spacious 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom floor plans set among lushly landscaped gardens.
4 Units Available
Kamden Place
1919 West Jay Street, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$725
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kamden Place in Pasco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1303 W. Shoshone St.
1303 West Shoshone Street, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1303 W. Shoshone St. Available 07/15/20 Fully Remodeled Single Family Home - This three bedroom, one bath home was fully remodeled and is almost ready for its new occupants.

931 Leola St
931 West Leola Street, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedroom 2 bath in Pasco! - Set up a time to see this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Pasco off Leola St. This house is conveniently located close to N. 4th Ave, close access to freeway.

1615 N. 13th Av. Unit A
1615 North 13th Avenue, Pasco, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
New downstairs apartment in Pasco - This fully remodeled, all new downstairs apartment in a fourplex is move-in ready! Upon entry you have a very large living room that flows to the dining area and fully remodeled kitchen.

