66 Apartments for rent in Pasco, WA

Pasco, Washington

One of the three major components that make up the tri-city metro area (along with Kennewick and Richland), Pasco is a city that started from small means and has emerged as a steadily growing, tourist friendly city. Pasco is sits pretty between the Columbia, Snake and Yakima rivers, all of which give the area a rather unsurprising reputation for having a seriously great landscape. Seriously.

For years, Pasco was only thought to be valuable for its rich land. Agriculturally speaking, it was at the top of its game but it didn’t become a major residential area until the last few decades. The city has since gone under the knife in recent years, transforming into a both a hot tourist destination and a coveted living area. These days, Pasco is home to almost 60,000 well-fed and active residents who pride themselves on being a sports-minded community. As such, there are myriad ways to work up a sweat all over town.

This sports mentality brings with it a pretty young crowd, too. The median age of 27 and a pretty solid ratio of male to female here, so the odds of singletons meeting someone at the local weekend Farmers Market are pretty high. In terms of economy and employment, several companies have set up shop in Pasco, something that’s helped boost the economy and provide jobs for many locals. For those who don’t fit into the agriculture and factory life, Pasco also features an abundance of transportation options, two colleges and a fairly large public school system.

As for which neighborhoods are the best in this tri-city gem, allow us to walk you through the basics. Pasco is essentially broken into east and west. The two parts of town converge near the Tri-Cities Airport, right where the 12/182 and the 240 highways meet. There's no bad part of town, only different… or older, if you will. Take your pick!

The east side of town, or just “Pasco” as the locals refer it to, is a bit older. The transformation that Pasco underwent has not yet made its way through all of the east side, so this part of town is a bit more reminiscent of an older Pasco—a much quieter and less developed image of the city. Here, you are much more likely to find single-family homes and newly renovated places rather than upgraded apartment complexes. However, over in West Pasco (the west side of town) the makeover has been fully finished. Newly constructed, pet-friendly, luxury apartments that feature putting greens, tanning beds, retail/business centers and tourist attractions have been developed on this end of town and the growing population loves it!

West Pasco is actually a bit more centrally located in terms of commuting and making your way to the other local cities. Just another reason the city has almost doubled its number of residents in recent years. It also doesn’t hurt that wineries are popping up throughout town and that living costs are a steal.

The real question here is “What’s not to love about Pasco?” Answer: Not much. Good luck on your apartment hunt. We’re pretty positive that you will find the perfect place to live in Pasco.