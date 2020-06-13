Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Pasco, WA

📍
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
The Broadmoor Apartments
10305 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Highlander Apartments. Where you'll find affordable community living in a beautiful quiet secluded atmosphere, with friendly management and staff. Located in a superb Central Kennewick location.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
11 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1432 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
1 Unit Available
Kamden Place
1919 West Jay Street, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kamden Place in Pasco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village At Pasco Heights
1 Unit Available
5904 Fenway Dr.
5904 Fenway Drive, Pasco, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1361 sqft
5904 Fenway Dr. Available 07/09/20 5904 Fenway Dr - Blt 2004, single story, 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, living room, laundry room w/ washer & dryer, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, & microwave.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7808 White Bluffs Ct.
7808 White Bluffs Court, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Welcoming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Pasco - This three bedroom house in West Pasco is the perfect place to call home. This house has underground sprinklers and a 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8504 Stutz Drive
8504 Stutz Dr, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
8504 Stutz Drive Available 06/22/20 3Bed/2.5Bath Pasco $1450/MO - ~~~~~AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING ON JUNE 19th!!!!~~~~~~~ 8504 Stutz Drive. Pasco, WA 99301 ATTENTION! House will not be ready to show until 6/19/2020! 3 Beds, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
931 Leola St
931 West Leola Street, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedroom 2 bath in Pasco! - Set up a time to see this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Pasco off Leola St. This house is conveniently located close to N. 4th Ave, close access to freeway.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Island Estates
1 Unit Available
7708 Bonilla Drive
7708 Bonilla Drive, Pasco, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2502 sqft
ALL NEW interior paint and flooring! Plank floor throughout downstairs. Home features 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths and 3 car garage. Yard is fenced with timed ugs and large patio.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Island Estates
1 Unit Available
4811 Guemes Lane
4811 Guemes Lane, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2100 sqft
Three master bedrooms! All three bedrooms have their own bathrooms and two have walk in closets as well! Top floor laundry room between two main master rooms.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
3710 Whimbrel Lane
3710 Whimbrel Ln, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1574 sqft
New Construction in West Pasco - Click "Watch Video" in the tour section below for a video look inside the property Brand new 1574 sqft home in a new West Pasco development. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & nice upgrades.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1615 N. 13th Av. Unit A
1615 North 13th Avenue, Pasco, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
New downstairs apartment in Pasco - This fully remodeled, all new downstairs apartment in a fourplex is move-in ready! Upon entry you have a very large living room that flows to the dining area and fully remodeled kitchen.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Loviisa Farms
1 Unit Available
4502 Kubota Ln
4502 Kubota Lane, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1556 sqft
4502 Kubota Ln - 2008 built Rambler includes all kitchen appliances included. Living & family rms, breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet in master, 2 car garage with lots of storage, lg patio across back, shed.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6210 Enzian Falls Dr
6210 Enzian Falls Drive, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
6210 Enzian Falls Dr - Fresh paint and new wood look vinyl planking in living room and hallway. New carpets in the bedroom. Cute Rambler with open floor plan and a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, dining room, and living room open to each other.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Loviisa Farms
1 Unit Available
8811 Oliver Drive
8811 Oliver Drive, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1382 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage and RV parking! Fenced backyard with timed ugs as well. Kitchen and dining areas, plus hallway have beautiful gray tile flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Pasco
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,184
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 N. Cascade St.
15 North Cascade Street, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2352 sqft
Furnished Apartment in Downtown Kennewick - Click on 1st photo to start video tour! Located in historic downtown Kennewick, this fully-furnished apartment is house-sized at 2300 square feet! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal living room and great

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
516 W Entiat Ave
516 West Entiat Avenue, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
892 sqft
516 W Entiat Ave - Built in 1953, cute 3 bedroom home for rent, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. This home also has washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2414 Rd. 88
2414 North Road 88, West Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1428 sqft
2414 Rd 88 - 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with finished basement, living room has a wood fireplace. Kitchen has refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room has washer and dryer for convenience only.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4105 W. Okanogan Ave
4105 West Okanogan Avenue, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
4105 W.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
311 Barth Ave.
311 Barth Avenue, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1560 sqft
311 Barth Ave. - UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Great location with a park a few houses down. 4 bedroom, 2 bath with updated Kitchen, detached garage and nice low maintenance yard with plenty of room for the kids to play.
Results within 5 miles of Pasco
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
3887 W 7th Ave, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1262 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Ridge Apartments – a brand new apartment community located in Central Kennewick, offering 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath apartments built with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1173 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Lakeside Apartments offer a relaxing lifestyle in the heart of Kennewick.

Median Rent in Pasco

Last updated Jun. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pasco is $767, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $949.
Studio
$630
1 Bed
$767
2 Beds
$949
3+ Beds
$1,295
City GuidePasco
Pasco, Washington

One of the three major components that make up the tri-city metro area (along with Kennewick and Richland), Pasco is a city that started from small means and has emerged as a steadily growing, tourist friendly city. Pasco is sits pretty between the Columbia, Snake and Yakima rivers, all of which give the area a rather unsurprising reputation for having a seriously great landscape. Seriously.

For years, Pasco was only thought to be valuable for its rich land. Agriculturally speaking, it was at the top of its game but it didn’t become a major residential area until the last few decades. The city has since gone under the knife in recent years, transforming into a both a hot tourist destination and a coveted living area. These days, Pasco is home to almost 60,000 well-fed and active residents who pride themselves on being a sports-minded community. As such, there are myriad ways to work up a sweat all over town.

This sports mentality brings with it a pretty young crowd, too. The median age of 27 and a pretty solid ratio of male to female here, so the odds of singletons meeting someone at the local weekend Farmers Market are pretty high. In terms of economy and employment, several companies have set up shop in Pasco, something that’s helped boost the economy and provide jobs for many locals. For those who don’t fit into the agriculture and factory life, Pasco also features an abundance of transportation options, two colleges and a fairly large public school system.

As for which neighborhoods are the best in this tri-city gem, allow us to walk you through the basics. Pasco is essentially broken into east and west. The two parts of town converge near the Tri-Cities Airport, right where the 12/182 and the 240 highways meet. There's no bad part of town, only different… or older, if you will. Take your pick!

The east side of town, or just “Pasco” as the locals refer it to, is a bit older. The transformation that Pasco underwent has not yet made its way through all of the east side, so this part of town is a bit more reminiscent of an older Pasco—a much quieter and less developed image of the city. Here, you are much more likely to find single-family homes and newly renovated places rather than upgraded apartment complexes. However, over in West Pasco (the west side of town) the makeover has been fully finished. Newly constructed, pet-friendly, luxury apartments that feature putting greens, tanning beds, retail/business centers and tourist attractions have been developed on this end of town and the growing population loves it!

West Pasco is actually a bit more centrally located in terms of commuting and making your way to the other local cities. Just another reason the city has almost doubled its number of residents in recent years. It also doesn’t hurt that wineries are popping up throughout town and that living costs are a steal.

The real question here is “What’s not to love about Pasco?” Answer: Not much. Good luck on your apartment hunt. We’re pretty positive that you will find the perfect place to live in Pasco.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pasco?
In Pasco, the median rent is $630 for a studio, $767 for a 1-bedroom, $949 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,295 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pasco, check out our monthly Pasco Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pasco?
Some of the colleges located in the Pasco area include Columbia Basin College, and Whitman College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pasco?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pasco from include Kennewick, Richland, Walla Walla, Hermiston, and College Place.

