/
/
kennewick
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM
65 Apartments for rent in Kennewick, WA📍
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1340 sqft
Grandridge Place offers townhome or condominium-style living in spacious 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom floor plans set among lushly landscaped gardens.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
3887 W 7th Ave, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1262 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Ridge Apartments – a brand new apartment community located in Central Kennewick, offering 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath apartments built with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1173 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Lakeside Apartments offer a relaxing lifestyle in the heart of Kennewick.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Aspen Hills
803 S Olympia St, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1250 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Experience charm at Aspen Hills in our newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Kennewick, Washington.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Sage Creek
4302 W Hood Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$780
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$932
913 sqft
Sage Creek Apartments for rent in Kennewick, Washington offers one-, and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8180 W. 4th Avenue Available 06/26/20 - Our 2 bedroom/2 bathrooms have 1137 square feet perfectly laid out to maximize your space. The master bedroom has a big bay window and an extra large walk-in closet.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
4 Units Available
Highlander Apartments
3030 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$790
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
949 sqft
With a convenient location, friendly staff, and wonderful community amenities, Highlander offers affordable community living in a beautiful, quiet secluded atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
4 Units Available
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. An oasis in central Kennewick, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
1 Unit Available
Kamden Court & Terrace
30 North Sheppard Place, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$999
1077 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kamden Court & Terrace in Kennewick. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Crown Village
445 N Volland St, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Located in the heart of Kennewick’s wine county, Crown Village Apartments offers one or two-bedroom apartments.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 N. Cascade St.
15 North Cascade Street, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2352 sqft
Furnished Apartment in Downtown Kennewick - Click on 1st photo to start video tour! Located in historic downtown Kennewick, this fully-furnished apartment is house-sized at 2300 square feet! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal living room and great
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
516 W Entiat Ave
516 West Entiat Avenue, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
892 sqft
516 W Entiat Ave - Built in 1953, cute 3 bedroom home for rent, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. This home also has washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3608 W 19th Ct
3608 West 19th Avenue, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1344 sqft
3608 W 19th Ct Available 06/15/20 3608 W. 19th Court, Kennewick - Yardcare included with rent - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4105 W. Okanogan Ave
4105 West Okanogan Avenue, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
4105 W.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7813 W. 6th Ave.
7813 West 6th Avenue, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1152 sqft
7813 W. 6th Ave.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
800 N. Irving Unit #3
800 North Irving Street, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
980 sqft
Cute and Fully updated unit in a 4 plex on a quiet street - This cute and fully remodeled apartment is located on a cul-d-sac in Kennewick close to Edison and Kellogg.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
928 S. Elm St
928 South Elm Street, Kennewick, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1434 sqft
Fully Renovated Single Family Home for Rent - This beautiful home is fully remodeled and updated through out. It is located on the corner of 10th av and Elm St in Kennewick.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
609 S. Huntington Pl
609 South Huntington Place, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1700 sqft
This beautiful home has 1,700 sq ft of living space with 3 bedrooms, + den/office, 2 full bathrooms, dining area and a 3 car garage with plenty of room for storage. Built in 2012, includes many high-quality features.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
213 S. Perry Place
213 South Perry Place, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1432 sqft
213 S.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2308 W 37th ave
2308 West 37th Avenue, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
2308 W 37th ave Available 04/20/20 South Kennewick home - This home will be move in ready by Mid April. Located off of 36th and Ely this home is a quick commute to the freeway systems including 395 and I-82.
Results within 1 mile of Kennewick
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
8 Units Available
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2414 Rd. 88
2414 North Road 88, West Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1428 sqft
2414 Rd 88 - 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with finished basement, living room has a wood fireplace. Kitchen has refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room has washer and dryer for convenience only.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Kennewick, the median rent is $649 for a studio, $791 for a 1-bedroom, $978 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,336 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kennewick, check out our monthly Kennewick Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Kennewick area include Columbia Basin College, and Whitman College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kennewick from include Richland, Pasco, Walla Walla, Hermiston, and College Place.