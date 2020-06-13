/
yakima
17 Apartments for rent in Yakima, WA
1302 McKinley Ave
1302 Mckinley Avenue, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
790 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom single family home near Garfield Elementary School Unit features: - Kitchen a refrigerator, and electric range/oven - Airconditioner - Washer + Dryer hookups - Basement - Patio - Garage - Off-street parking.
5405 Summitview Ave
5405 Summitview Avenue, Yakima, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1700 sqft
5405 Summitview Ave Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom West Valley Home - 5405 Summitview Ave.
716 North 3rd Avenue
716 North 3rd Avenue, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1596 sqft
716 North 3rd Avenue Available 06/21/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home w/ Carport - 716 N 3rd Ave, Yakima Rent $1075, Deposit $965, Expected availability: June 21st - 28th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready) 3+Bedroom
907 S 4th Ave Apt 2
907 South 4th Avenue, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
960 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Charming Two Bedroom Duplex Available in Yakima! -Move-in special! $100.
608 N 3rd St Apt 1
608 North 3rd Street, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$700
720 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/22/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom 1-bathroom Apartment near Miller Park in Yakima Near multiple stores and restaurants including Taqueria La Palapa, Taqueria Los Primos, Dutch Brothers, Mel's Diner, Minado Buffet,and many more.
415 S 8th Ave
415 South 8th Avenue, Yakima, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Five Bedrooms, Two Bathroom near Davis High School Unit features: - Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric range/oven - Gas heating system - Attic - Washer + Dryer hookups - Basement - Patio - Porch Near multiple
20 E Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way
20 Staff Sgt Pendleton Way, Yakima, WA
1 Bedroom
$525
Cascade Senator Apartments - Property Id: 208853 Studios avalible, shared bathrooms on each floor, some units avalible with kitchette and bathroom. Historical building part of downtown Yakima, close to transit, shops and resturaunts.
7305 Heathers Way
7305 Heathers Way, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2338 sqft
7305 Heathers Way Available 06/15/20 Brand New 3 bedroom plus office custom built rental home - Brand new 3 bedroom custom built home in a cul-de-sac.
316 N 7th St Apt 4A
316 North 7th Street, Yakima, WA
1 Bedroom
$650
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom, one bathroom apartment near Miller Park.
603 S 31st Ave
603 S 31st Ave, Yakima, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
736 sqft
Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment near Hospital with Garage - Property Id: 165779 Nicely upgraded, fully furnished above garage whole house apartment near hospitals, services.
202 North 21st Avenue
202 North 21st Avenue, Yakima, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
2409 sqft
4bd/1.
3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3
3616 Fairbanks Avenue, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 Available 04/09/20 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - New to Rent Ready Property Management, LLC! (Actual pictures coming soon, these pictures are of the next door unit!) Located in central Yakima, just a short drive to
6205 Crestfields
6205 Crestfields Road, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
West Valley 3br 2ba home - West Valley 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Open-concept living room/kitchen with bar counter, dining room, master suite with garden tub and stand up shower, walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Yakima
2906 5th Street
2906 South 5th Street, Union Gap, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
994 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home - 2906 S. 5th St.
1914 South 3rd Avenue
1914 South 3rd Avenue, Union Gap, WA
1 Bedroom
$725
736 sqft
1914 South 3rd Avenue Available 05/25/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with 2 Car Garage - 1914 S.
2015 S. 4th ave
2015 South 4th Avenue, Union Gap, WA
1 Bedroom
$725
616 sqft
Union Gap 1 bedroom house with garage - Union Gap 1 bedroom home with all new flooring, new countertops, tenants supply their own fridge, bathroom remodel, washer/dryer hookup, large garage, shop, large lawn, deck.
2300 Landon Lane
2300 Landon Avenue, Union Gap, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
2300 N Landon Lane - Newer Home !! - NEW Home 4 you! A very large, and spacious 2400 square foot, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom house with an oversized 2 car attached garage. All appliances are included.
Results within 5 miles of Yakima
40 Lyle Loop
40 Lyle Loop, Selah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1650 sqft
Selah 3br 2ba 2 car attached garage - Selah 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a double garage. Laminate and Burber flooring, living room and family room, dining area, open-concept kitchen, all on one level. Kitchen has plenty of storage and countertop.
613 North 9th Street
613 North 9th Street, Selah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
613 North 9th Street Available 07/01/20 3bd/2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Yakima, the median rent is $602 for a studio, $703 for a 1-bedroom, $911 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,258 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Yakima, check out our monthly Yakima Rent Report.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Yakima from include Ellensburg, and Union Gap.