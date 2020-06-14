39 Apartments for rent in Richland, WA with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
8 Units Available
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
$
3 Units Available
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at Innovation Center in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2261 Veneto Street
2261 Veneto St, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1414 sqft
2261 Veneto Street Available 06/15/20 2261 Veneto *Brand New Build Located in Horn Rapids* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
519 Clermont Dr.
519 Clermont Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2575 sqft
519 Clermont Dr. Available 07/06/20 Amazing South Richland Rental - Not available to see until early July. Large home in South Richland with great views! This house is over 2500 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
68 Bremmer St
68 Bremmer Street, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1902 sqft
68 Bremmer St Available 07/23/20 68 Bremmer St - Corner lot Impressions home. Living, family, and utility rooms. Kitchen open to family room has all appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2941 Woodland Ln
2941 Woodland Pl, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2192 sqft
Great South Richland Location - This large newer Hayden home will be ready for move in the beginning of June. It features a main floor with the great room, office or formal living space, powder room, dining and kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1506 Desert Springs Ave
1506 Desert Springs Avenue, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1862 sqft
1506 Desert Springs Ave - Built 2001, single story home, 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, dining room, family room w/ propane fireplace, eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, glass cook top stove, microwave, and dishwasher, central air / heat, 2 car garage w/

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3143 Willow Pointe Dr.
3143 Willow Pointe Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1836 sqft
3143 Willow Pointe Dr.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1458 Chardonnay Drive
1458 Chardonnay Road, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2730 sqft
Spacious Stucco home in South Richland. Soaring ceilings in large living area. Main level master and den. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Kitchen has large bar with tile floor, stainless appliances and granite counters.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
2473 Bramasole Dr.
2473 Bramasole Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1900 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car oversized garage, 1900 sqft. townhome. In the beautiful Horn Rapids golf community. Full access to community amenities included in tenancy.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
2419 Bramasole Dr.
2419 Bramasole Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage,1570 sqft townhome. In the beautiful Horn Rapids golf community. Full access to community amenities included in tenancy.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
311 Barth Ave.
311 Barth Avenue, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1560 sqft
311 Barth Ave. - UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Great location with a park a few houses down. 4 bedroom, 2 bath with updated Kitchen, detached garage and nice low maintenance yard with plenty of room for the kids to play.
Results within 1 mile of Richland
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8180 W. 4th Avenue Available 06/26/20 - Our 2 bedroom/2 bathrooms have 1137 square feet perfectly laid out to maximize your space. The master bedroom has a big bay window and an extra large walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Richland
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
5 Units Available
The Broadmoor Apartments
10305 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Highlander Apartments. Where you'll find affordable community living in a beautiful quiet secluded atmosphere, with friendly management and staff. Located in a superb Central Kennewick location.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
4 Units Available
Highlander Apartments
3030 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$790
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
949 sqft
With a convenient location, friendly staff, and wonderful community amenities, Highlander offers affordable community living in a beautiful, quiet secluded atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
10 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1432 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3608 W 19th Ct
3608 West 19th Avenue, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1344 sqft
3608 W 19th Ct Available 06/15/20 3608 W. 19th Court, Kennewick - Yardcare included with rent - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4105 W. Okanogan Ave
4105 West Okanogan Avenue, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
4105 W.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2926 Iris Street
2926 Iris Street, West Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
2926 Iris Street Available 07/06/20 2926 Iris St - Built 1994, 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rambler in West Richland. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Laundry area inside with washer dryer hookup.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
534 Bedrock Loop
534 Bedrock Loop, West Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
534 Bedrock Loop - New Construction! Beautiful 2-Story, 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath w/2 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village At Pasco Heights
1 Unit Available
5904 Fenway Dr.
5904 Fenway Drive, Pasco, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1361 sqft
5904 Fenway Dr. Available 07/09/20 5904 Fenway Dr - Blt 2004, single story, 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, living room, laundry room w/ washer & dryer, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, & microwave.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Richland, WA

Richland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

