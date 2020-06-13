/
ephrata
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 PM
6 Apartments for rent in Ephrata, WA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
912 C St SW
912 C Street Southwest, Ephrata, WA
2 Bedrooms
$845
750 sqft
912 C St SW Available 07/06/20 2 Bed/1 Bath Ephrata Duplex - Duplex available July 2020 in Ephrata 912 C St SW 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit with detached 1 car garage. Hardwood floor in living area with fireplace. W/D hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18 F St Ne
18 F Street Northeast, Ephrata, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
18 F St Ne Available 07/08/20 Super nice home in Ephrata! PENDING DEPOSIT!!!! - Super nice 2 bedroom one bath with attached heat garage/ shop. Garage has doors on both ends for drive through. Extra large master bedroom. Bathroom with Walk-in shower.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 D Street NE
201 D Street Northeast, Ephrata, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1398 sqft
House in Ephrata - NO SHOWINGS WILL BE SCHEDULED UNTIL ALL APPLICANTS ARE APPROVED! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Ephrata.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
908 C ST SW
908 C Street Southwest, Ephrata, WA
2 Bedrooms
$845
750 sqft
908 C ST SW Available 06/05/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Duplex in Ephrata - Available 06/05/2020 in Ephrata, WA 908 C St SW Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit with 1 car garage in Ephrata. Washer and dryer hookups.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
45 Ridge
45 Ridge Dr, Ephrata, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
COMPLETELY REMODLED! - New maple cabinets, granite countertops, all flooring, vinyl windows, siding, paint (in and out). CAC/EFA, UGS, W&D, Wood Burning Fireplace, Detached double car garage with workspace, additional parking. NO PETS.
Results within 10 miles of Ephrata
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6386 Road D.3 NE
6386 Road D.2 Northeast, Grant County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3000 sqft
6386 Road D.3 NE Available 07/15/20 Fully Furnished Lakefront Home! - 3000 sq. ft.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ephrata rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,150.
Some of the colleges located in the Ephrata area include Wenatchee Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ephrata from include Wenatchee, Moses Lake, and Moses Lake North.