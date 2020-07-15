Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

14 Apartments For Rent Near Whitman College

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Lion's Gate
2222 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1289 sqft
Great location just minutes from Walla Walla Community College, Whitman College, and Walla Walla Airport. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has maintenance services, parking garage, and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 12:21 PM
2 Units Available
Kingsgate East
625 Wellington Ave, Walla Walla, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
965 sqft
Situated in a peaceful Walla Walla residential area, Kingsgate East and The Village Apartment homes is the ideal place to call home. We offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of affordable comfort and convenience.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
217 Howard Street
217 South Howard Street, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2258 sqft
217 Howard Street Available 08/12/20 217 Howard St - Updated Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Yardcare Included with Rent - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
216 Bellevue Ave
216 North Bellevue Street, Walla Walla, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
216 Bellevue Avenue *Five Bedrooms/Two Baths, Gas Fireplace, Covered Patio* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1016 Bonnie Brae St
1016 Bonnie Brae Street, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1540 sqft
1016 Bonnie Brae St Available 08/12/20 1016 Bonnie Brae - Single family home built in 1900.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
6 Boyer Dr
6 Boyer Drive, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1030 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home on Corner Lot - This beautifully remodeled home is in great condition. The hardwood and tile flooring throughout the main areas, as well as new tile and stainless steel appliances give a fresh and clean feel.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1033 E Alder
1033 East Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1682 sqft
1033 E Alder Available 08/14/20 1033 E Alder *Across from Pioneer Park, Fenced Backyard, Deck* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

Last updated May 2 at 11:49 AM
1 Unit Available
510 Holly Street
510 Holly Street, Walla Walla, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1950 sqft
510 Holly Street Available 06/10/19 510 Holly Street *Pets Negotiable, Hardwood Floors on Main Floor, Bonus room (no egress) in Basement* - Single family home, Built 1950, Pets Negotiable, No Students, Carport, central ac and heat, 4 bedrooms (2

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1122 W Elm St.
1122 West Elm Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
956 sqft
1122 W Elm Street *Low Maintenance Yard, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Covered Deck and Lots of Storage* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
728 N Roosevelt Street
728 North Roosevelt Street, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1312 sqft
Spacious And Modern 3 Bedroom Home - This gem of a home has a classy and comfortable feel. All of the open area floors are a dark hardwood, and the bedrooms are carpeted. It includes a spacious kitchen, a mud room, and an attached garage.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
608 N Roosevelt St, Apt. 201
608 N Roosevelt St, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
895 sqft
608 N Roosevelt St, Apt. 201 Available 08/12/20 608 N. Roosevelt, #201 - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1931 Melrose St #201
1931 Melrose St, Walla Walla, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
647 sqft
1931 Melrose #201 - Lovely 1 bed 1 bath condo with seasonal access to a swimming pool. This rental was built in 1972. Students welcome, assigned parking space 54, No Fenced Yard, Coin-Op Laundry, Wall AC and wall heater.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
532 E. Alder #2
532 East Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$795
884 sqft
532 E. Alder #2 Available 08/17/20 532 E Alder St. #2, Walla Walla, WA 99362 - Lower unit apartment built in 1975.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
601 Village Way #65
601 Village Way, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
601 Village Way #65 Available 07/31/20 Village Way condo - Townhouse style condo with plenty of natural light, storage, two patios on the main level and a private balcony off the master bedroom.

