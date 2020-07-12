Amenities
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent. Enjoy an array of amenities including a theatre room, tanning, a shimmering pool and an invigorating spa where the serene setting, coupled with an awesome mountain view, will whisk you away. Part of the Richland School District, the community offers a prestigious Westcliffe address off of Keene Road in the Badger Mountain Village area. You will be proud to invite guests to your luxurious apartment home where style is at its finest.