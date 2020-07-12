Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area carport clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed accessible coffee bar community garden courtyard smoke-free community

Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent. Enjoy an array of amenities including a theatre room, tanning, a shimmering pool and an invigorating spa where the serene setting, coupled with an awesome mountain view, will whisk you away. Part of the Richland School District, the community offers a prestigious Westcliffe address off of Keene Road in the Badger Mountain Village area. You will be proud to invite guests to your luxurious apartment home where style is at its finest.