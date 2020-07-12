All apartments in Richland
Badger Mountain Ranch

451 Westcliffe Boulevard · (509) 295-9125
Location

451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA 99352

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-236 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,307

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit G-154 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,352

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit E-233 · Avail. now

$1,352

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit G-350 · Avail. now

$1,664

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Badger Mountain Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
smoke-free community
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent. Enjoy an array of amenities including a theatre room, tanning, a shimmering pool and an invigorating spa where the serene setting, coupled with an awesome mountain view, will whisk you away. Part of the Richland School District, the community offers a prestigious Westcliffe address off of Keene Road in the Badger Mountain Village area. You will be proud to invite guests to your luxurious apartment home where style is at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: 1st pet: $300, 2nd pet: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $300 1st pet; $200 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Carports are reserved, open parking first come basis.
Storage Details: Detached garages - 12x22

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Badger Mountain Ranch have any available units?
Badger Mountain Ranch has 6 units available starting at $1,307 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Badger Mountain Ranch have?
Some of Badger Mountain Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Badger Mountain Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Badger Mountain Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Badger Mountain Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Badger Mountain Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Badger Mountain Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Badger Mountain Ranch offers parking.
Does Badger Mountain Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Badger Mountain Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Badger Mountain Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Badger Mountain Ranch has a pool.
Does Badger Mountain Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, Badger Mountain Ranch has accessible units.
Does Badger Mountain Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Badger Mountain Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Does Badger Mountain Ranch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Badger Mountain Ranch has units with air conditioning.
