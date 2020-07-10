522 9th Ave SE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b714c6078 ---- One story house for rent in downtown Puyallup. Located close to schools and the fairgrounds. Home includes a living room, two bedrooms, one bathroom, kitchen, dining room, laundry room, and one car attached garage. Fenced backyard with covered patio, a large deck, and tons of storage two sheds and a covered storage area. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve month rent period. Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today! Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.