All apartments in Poulsbo
Find more places like 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poulsbo, WA
/
2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:48 PM

2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive

2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poulsbo
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6 month lease only. Lots of natural light in this colorful 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler, located in Poulsbo's Kevos Pond. Bamboo flooring throughout the main living areas. Living room features a gas log fireplace and built in shelving. Eat in style kitchen with slider leading to patio and large, partially fenced, backyard. Kitchen appliances include gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. All bedrooms are carpeted and offer generous closet space. Master features full bath with double sinks en suite and French doors to the backyard and patio. 2 car garage. One small pet may be possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,775, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive have any available units?
2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive have?
Some of 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive offers parking.
Does 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street
Poulsbo, WA 98370
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest
Poulsbo, WA 98370

Similar Pages

Poulsbo 1 BedroomsPoulsbo 2 Bedrooms
Poulsbo Apartments with BalconyPoulsbo Apartments with Parking
Poulsbo Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAArlington, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College