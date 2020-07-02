2188 Northeast Kevos Pond Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6 month lease only. Lots of natural light in this colorful 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler, located in Poulsbo's Kevos Pond. Bamboo flooring throughout the main living areas. Living room features a gas log fireplace and built in shelving. Eat in style kitchen with slider leading to patio and large, partially fenced, backyard. Kitchen appliances include gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. All bedrooms are carpeted and offer generous closet space. Master features full bath with double sinks en suite and French doors to the backyard and patio. 2 car garage. One small pet may be possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,775, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.