2135 Miss Ellis Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

In town Poulsbo neighborhood...walk to all the schools - This lovely Deer Run home is in the ideal location for all the Poulsbo schools, minutes to the bases and Silverdale and easy access to Bainbridge Island. This freshly painted home is light and bright with a huge fenced backyard complete with the biggest deck in the neighborhood. The main floor master is just private enough from the upstairs bedrooms and family room to make for a lovely retreat. Nice open floor plan with multiple options for living room, dining and main floor family room all open to the kitchen. The home may be ready prior to March 8th.

Call for a tour.



(RLNE4738034)