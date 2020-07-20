All apartments in Poulsbo
2135 Miss Ellis Loop

2135 Miss Ellis Loop Northeast
Location

2135 Miss Ellis Loop Northeast, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
In town Poulsbo neighborhood...walk to all the schools - This lovely Deer Run home is in the ideal location for all the Poulsbo schools, minutes to the bases and Silverdale and easy access to Bainbridge Island. This freshly painted home is light and bright with a huge fenced backyard complete with the biggest deck in the neighborhood. The main floor master is just private enough from the upstairs bedrooms and family room to make for a lovely retreat. Nice open floor plan with multiple options for living room, dining and main floor family room all open to the kitchen. The home may be ready prior to March 8th.
Call for a tour.

(RLNE4738034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 Miss Ellis Loop have any available units?
2135 Miss Ellis Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
Is 2135 Miss Ellis Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Miss Ellis Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Miss Ellis Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2135 Miss Ellis Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2135 Miss Ellis Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2135 Miss Ellis Loop offers parking.
Does 2135 Miss Ellis Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 Miss Ellis Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Miss Ellis Loop have a pool?
No, 2135 Miss Ellis Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2135 Miss Ellis Loop have accessible units?
No, 2135 Miss Ellis Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Miss Ellis Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 Miss Ellis Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2135 Miss Ellis Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2135 Miss Ellis Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
