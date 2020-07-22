All apartments in Poulsbo
Find more places like 21222 Brevik Pl NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poulsbo, WA
/
21222 Brevik Pl NW
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

21222 Brevik Pl NW

21222 Brevik Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poulsbo
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

21222 Brevik Place Northwest, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HUGE Home in North Kitsap - This generously sized home is conveniently located just off Hwy 3. Upstairs provides a living room, 4 bedrooms and two baths. Downstairs provides an office/5th bedroom, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and family room. Entertain with and enclosed patio and yard. It has plentiful storage with a large mud room/laundry room/pantry just off the garage and kitchen, large walk in closets and storage spaced throughout. This home has space for everything you might desire. Located in the Stendal Ridge development in beautiful Poulsbo with short commutes to local food and convenience as well as our local military bases.

(RLNE5317006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21222 Brevik Pl NW have any available units?
21222 Brevik Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 21222 Brevik Pl NW have?
Some of 21222 Brevik Pl NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21222 Brevik Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
21222 Brevik Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21222 Brevik Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 21222 Brevik Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 21222 Brevik Pl NW offer parking?
Yes, 21222 Brevik Pl NW offers parking.
Does 21222 Brevik Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21222 Brevik Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21222 Brevik Pl NW have a pool?
No, 21222 Brevik Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 21222 Brevik Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 21222 Brevik Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 21222 Brevik Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 21222 Brevik Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21222 Brevik Pl NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 21222 Brevik Pl NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest
Poulsbo, WA 98370

Similar Pages

Poulsbo 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPoulsbo Apartments with Balconies
Poulsbo Apartments with GymsPoulsbo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poulsbo Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAArlington, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College