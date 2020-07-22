21222 Brevik Pl NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HUGE Home in North Kitsap - This generously sized home is conveniently located just off Hwy 3. Upstairs provides a living room, 4 bedrooms and two baths. Downstairs provides an office/5th bedroom, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and family room. Entertain with and enclosed patio and yard. It has plentiful storage with a large mud room/laundry room/pantry just off the garage and kitchen, large walk in closets and storage spaced throughout. This home has space for everything you might desire. Located in the Stendal Ridge development in beautiful Poulsbo with short commutes to local food and convenience as well as our local military bases.



