Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:33 PM

19910 Mosjon Circle NE

19910 Mosjon Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

19910 Mosjon Circle Northeast, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMPLETELY renovated, 'open concept' 2bd/2ba home in Poulsbo.
Available NOW! COMPREHENSIVE renovation/refurbishment just completed. Originally built with 3 bedrooms, this (now) 2 bedroom floor plan affords larger 'open concept' living spaces, including HUGE master suite with walk-in closet. The neighborhood of 54 homes is accessed by a single street entrance/exit, which virtually eliminates transient traffic, enhances safety, and gives it a "semi-private community" feeling.

Features:
- 2 bed, 2 bath
- New Fridge, Range/Oven, D/W, Disposal, W/D, Hot Water Heater
- New fixtures throughout most of home
- New flooring throughout most of home
- Large closets with new storage solutions & shelving
- New roof and gutters
- New interior paint in many areas
- 2 car garage/shop with extended driveway
- Private, fully-fenced backyard with patio & storage shed
- 3/4 mile to groceries
- 3/4 mile to schools
- Central commuting location: 12.8miles/26minutes to Bainbridge/Seattle ferry, 9.9miles/18minutes to Kingston/Edmonds ferry, and 18.4miles/26minutes to central Bremerton.

Terms:
- No smoking.
- Pet(s) negotiable (rent & security deposit increases apply).
- Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities.
- Tenant(s) responsible for all yard work.
- Renters insurance is required.
- This rental property is subject to compliance with the Poulsbo Gardens Homeowner Association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19910 Mosjon Circle NE have any available units?
19910 Mosjon Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 19910 Mosjon Circle NE have?
Some of 19910 Mosjon Circle NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19910 Mosjon Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
19910 Mosjon Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19910 Mosjon Circle NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19910 Mosjon Circle NE is pet friendly.
Does 19910 Mosjon Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 19910 Mosjon Circle NE offers parking.
Does 19910 Mosjon Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19910 Mosjon Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19910 Mosjon Circle NE have a pool?
No, 19910 Mosjon Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 19910 Mosjon Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 19910 Mosjon Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19910 Mosjon Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19910 Mosjon Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19910 Mosjon Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19910 Mosjon Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
