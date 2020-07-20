19910 Mosjon Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMPLETELY renovated, 'open concept' 2bd/2ba home in Poulsbo.

Available NOW! COMPREHENSIVE renovation/refurbishment just completed. Originally built with 3 bedrooms, this (now) 2 bedroom floor plan affords larger 'open concept' living spaces, including HUGE master suite with walk-in closet. The neighborhood of 54 homes is accessed by a single street entrance/exit, which virtually eliminates transient traffic, enhances safety, and gives it a "semi-private community" feeling.



Features:

- 2 bed, 2 bath

- New Fridge, Range/Oven, D/W, Disposal, W/D, Hot Water Heater

- New fixtures throughout most of home

- New flooring throughout most of home

- Large closets with new storage solutions & shelving

- New roof and gutters

- New interior paint in many areas

- 2 car garage/shop with extended driveway

- Private, fully-fenced backyard with patio & storage shed

- 3/4 mile to groceries

- 3/4 mile to schools

- Central commuting location: 12.8miles/26minutes to Bainbridge/Seattle ferry, 9.9miles/18minutes to Kingston/Edmonds ferry, and 18.4miles/26minutes to central Bremerton.



Terms:

- No smoking.

- Pet(s) negotiable (rent & security deposit increases apply).

- Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities.

- Tenant(s) responsible for all yard work.

- Renters insurance is required.

- This rental property is subject to compliance with the Poulsbo Gardens Homeowner Association.