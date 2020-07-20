19910 Mosjon Circle NE

Amenities
COMPLETELY renovated, 'open concept' 2bd/2ba home in Poulsbo.
Available NOW! COMPREHENSIVE renovation/refurbishment just completed. Originally built with 3 bedrooms, this (now) 2 bedroom floor plan affords larger 'open concept' living spaces, including HUGE master suite with walk-in closet. The neighborhood of 54 homes is accessed by a single street entrance/exit, which virtually eliminates transient traffic, enhances safety, and gives it a "semi-private community" feeling.
Features:
- 2 bed, 2 bath
- New Fridge, Range/Oven, D/W, Disposal, W/D, Hot Water Heater
- New fixtures throughout most of home
- New flooring throughout most of home
- Large closets with new storage solutions & shelving
- New roof and gutters
- New interior paint in many areas
- 2 car garage/shop with extended driveway
- Private, fully-fenced backyard with patio & storage shed
- 3/4 mile to groceries
- 3/4 mile to schools
- Central commuting location: 12.8miles/26minutes to Bainbridge/Seattle ferry, 9.9miles/18minutes to Kingston/Edmonds ferry, and 18.4miles/26minutes to central Bremerton.
Terms:
- No smoking.
- Pet(s) negotiable (rent & security deposit increases apply).
- Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities.
- Tenant(s) responsible for all yard work.
- Renters insurance is required.
- This rental property is subject to compliance with the Poulsbo Gardens Homeowner Association.