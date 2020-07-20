19840 Caldart Avenue NE

Amenities

Short Term Lease- Available Now - Short Term Lease Only for 6 months only! Available Now! This private home is nestled in the woods and sits on 4.74 acres. There is also an extra large, detached 2 car garage with additional storage space for all your hobby or storage needs. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional security deposit. The home is available now and is for a short term rental of 6 months only. Fully fenced yard with a entry gate for privacy. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com.

Home is on septic and individual well.Tenant must carry liability insurance. All prospective tenants must use property management screening company.

Dawn Clay

360-271-1895

dawnclay@windermere.com



(RLNE4691057)