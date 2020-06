19188 NE 4TH AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Classic Poulsbo in-town bungalow. - Hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms + attic loft bonus room. Large pantry room off kitchen. Mud-room back entrance. Canning Room for gear storage. Huge semi-finished basement perfect for workshop/art space, lots of clean storage + additional 1/2 bath with fisherman's shower. Laundry room with useful utility sink. Super sunny, friendly lot. Walk to everywhere in town from this charming Poulsbo home. No garage, but off-street parking for two cars. Includes gardening detail service.



Marta Morris

206-498-4716

MartaMorris@Windermere.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3200553)