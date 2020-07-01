All apartments in Poulsbo
152 Northeast Union Street

152 Northeast Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

152 Northeast Union Street, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bright and charming 3 bedroom in fantastic Poulsbo location offers open layout on the main floor for the living area, dining room and kitchen. Living room opens out onto a well maintained backyard that is fully fenced and great for entertaining. The front yard is also separately fenced for privacy. There is a detached 1 car garage. Pets may be considered with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 4/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Northeast Union Street have any available units?
152 Northeast Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
Is 152 Northeast Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
152 Northeast Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Northeast Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Northeast Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 152 Northeast Union Street offer parking?
Yes, 152 Northeast Union Street offers parking.
Does 152 Northeast Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Northeast Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Northeast Union Street have a pool?
No, 152 Northeast Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 152 Northeast Union Street have accessible units?
No, 152 Northeast Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Northeast Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Northeast Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Northeast Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Northeast Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.

