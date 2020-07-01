756 Courage Ct SE

Amenities

RENT JUST LOWERED! Wonderful pet friendly Port Orchard home! - This lovely Port Orchard home is located only mins away from Downtown shopping, entertainment and waterfront! The neighborhood is paved with side walks, Fall color changing trees and a community park, which gives a welcoming feel.



The entry way has beautiful vinyl wood flooring and high ceilings. Directly to the right you will find a large entry closet and a spacious half bathroom. Stairs on the left take you upstairs to the master bedroom and master bathroom on the left side and 2 good sized bedrooms and a full hallway bathroom to the right. Two linen closets provides lots of extra storage.



Downstairs you will find the living room, with a gas fireplace, an open concept plan with the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space and an entry leading into the garage. The dining room has a slider that takes you onto the large back deck.



This home is pet friendly with a refundable deposit and a monthly pet admin fee. All utilities are separate and tenant responsibility.

Washer & Dryer present in unit is NOT owner supplied. Tenants are free to use.

Amenity * - Resident is also responsible for a $10.00 monthly amount due for delivery of HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy

living environment.



To see a list of our available homes and to schedule a viewing today, please visit lcpmwa.com.



