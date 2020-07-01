All apartments in Port Orchard
756 Courage Ct SE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

756 Courage Ct SE

756 Courage Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

756 Courage Court Southeast, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
RENT JUST LOWERED! Wonderful pet friendly Port Orchard home! - This lovely Port Orchard home is located only mins away from Downtown shopping, entertainment and waterfront! The neighborhood is paved with side walks, Fall color changing trees and a community park, which gives a welcoming feel.

The entry way has beautiful vinyl wood flooring and high ceilings. Directly to the right you will find a large entry closet and a spacious half bathroom. Stairs on the left take you upstairs to the master bedroom and master bathroom on the left side and 2 good sized bedrooms and a full hallway bathroom to the right. Two linen closets provides lots of extra storage.

Downstairs you will find the living room, with a gas fireplace, an open concept plan with the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space and an entry leading into the garage. The dining room has a slider that takes you onto the large back deck.

This home is pet friendly with a refundable deposit and a monthly pet admin fee. All utilities are separate and tenant responsibility.
Washer & Dryer present in unit is NOT owner supplied. Tenants are free to use.
*Bonus
Amenity * - Resident is also responsible for a $10.00 monthly amount due for delivery of HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy
living environment.

To see a list of our available homes and to schedule a viewing today, please visit lcpmwa.com.

(RLNE5294936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 Courage Ct SE have any available units?
756 Courage Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 756 Courage Ct SE have?
Some of 756 Courage Ct SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 Courage Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
756 Courage Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 Courage Ct SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 756 Courage Ct SE is pet friendly.
Does 756 Courage Ct SE offer parking?
Yes, 756 Courage Ct SE offers parking.
Does 756 Courage Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 756 Courage Ct SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 Courage Ct SE have a pool?
No, 756 Courage Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 756 Courage Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 756 Courage Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 756 Courage Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 Courage Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 756 Courage Ct SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 756 Courage Ct SE has units with air conditioning.

