Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

38 Apartments for rent in Port Orchard, WA with garage

Port Orchard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
11 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1069 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1181 Landover Place
1181 Landover Place, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1684 sqft
Port Orchard 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in the Eaglecrest neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen, dining room and bonus room. Living room with a cozy gas fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
365 Scotland Court
365 Scotland Court, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1684 sqft
Beautiful Port Orchard 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a cul-de-sac in the great Eaglecrest neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen, dining room and bonus room. Living room with a cozy gas fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
717 Freedom Ct SE
717 Freedom Ct, Port Orchard, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1780 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Home in Port Orchard - Property Id: 52508 Beautiful home conveniently located near Port Orchard waterfront and fast ferry to Seattle.
Results within 1 mile of Port Orchard
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,212
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1431 Burwell Street
1431 Burwell Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2799 sqft
Large home just outside of PSNS and close to Bremerton Ferry - Large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in Bremerton. House has turn of the century charm with built ins throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1322 Lidstrom Rd SE
1322 Lidstrom Road Southeast, Parkwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1715 sqft
HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 133936 NEWER 1700 SQUARE FOOT HOME FOR RENT. THREE BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOMS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM AND A TWO CAR GARAGE. LARGE YARD. HOME INCLUDES WASHER & DRYER.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
3704 West E Street
3704 West F Street, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
790 sqft
2 Bedroom Bremerton Home! - Classic 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in convenient Bremerton location close to PSNS & highway. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Off-street parking and detached garage with lots of room for storage.
Results within 5 miles of Port Orchard
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2408 15th St
2408 15th Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Updated kitchen and baths. Floor plan offers a Master on the main floor w/attached bath, upper floor has 2 bedrooms and bonus room. Fully finished room in basement can make a nice office or game room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1097 Northeast Sockeye Court
1097 NE Sockeye Ct, Kitsap County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2769 sqft
Stunning two-story in Valley View Estates, built in 2019. This home features open concept main level with 9ft ceilings, family room with gas log fireplace and built in book shelves.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1319 N Rainier Ave. Available 07/03/20 Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6507 Newaukum Place NE
6507 Newaukum Place Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1659 sqft
6507 Newaukum Place NE - Lovely town home in Central Kitsap. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath with energy efficient natural gas heat. Huge master bedroom includes gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and beautiful master bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
641 Ford Ave
641 Ford Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
981 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home overlooking the city!! - Charming, updated 2 bedroom 1 bath house with attached garage off the basement. House is perched up on a hill overlooking the city.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4102 Petersville Rd NE Unit A
4102 Petersville Road Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1092 sqft
4102 Petersville Rd NE Unit A Available 06/25/20 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex- Illahee/East Bremerton - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex unit in East Bremerton.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manette
1 Unit Available
2420 Yulan Walk
2420 Yulan Walk, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2323 sqft
2420 Yulan Walk Available 07/17/20 4 Bedroom Home in the Ridge! - New "The Ridge" community in Manette area of Bremerton. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2323 sq.ft.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6321 Rest Place NE
6321 Rest Place Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
Studio
$450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE Storage Space in Bremerton - Don't miss your chance to lock in this HUGE storage space in Bremerton! Two garage doors for easy access.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manette
1 Unit Available
2402 Seringa Ave
2402 Seringa Ave, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1987 sqft
2402 Seringa Ave Available 07/15/20 Newly Built 4BD/2.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2405 Snyder Ave
2405 Snyder Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2960 sqft
Bremerton Snyder - Property Id: 201103 Vintage 1925 Home with yesteryear's flavor, but remodeled with today's modern touches.
Results within 10 miles of Port Orchard
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
21 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
$1,439
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1301 sqft
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3821 Portside Dr
3821 Portside Dr, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2023 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home offers 2023 square feet of beauty and comfort. Home features vaulted entry, large gathering room with gas/log fireplace for extra coziness, room also has built-in book shelves.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4768 NW Eldorado Blve
4768 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard, Chico, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2074 sqft
Gorgeous water and mountain views- Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counters-Hardwood floors in living/dining area and kitchen- Bonus room downstairs with gas fireplace and ceramic tile flooring- Large deck w/ see through panels to
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Port Orchard, WA

Port Orchard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

