6116 316th St S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage key fob access

***PENDING APPLICATION*** Lake Front Property! 3 Bdrm 2 Baths - Lake Serene - AVAILABLE NOW! Private lake house with amazing Lake Serene views from your front yard! Fish year round! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1399 sq ft home. Stainless steel appliances, glass back splash, and ceiling fans. Wood burning fireplace. Deck in fully fenced backyard. Lake and private park access. Lake is stocked with trout, bass and other fresh water wildlife. $75 a month for water and community fee. Please submit an application at www.remaxcountryrentals.com There will be no showings without an application. If you have questions please call 360-400-3475 x210 Do not contact the receptionist as she cannot assist you. Please leave a message and we will return your call.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2685088)