All apartments in Pierce County
Find more places like 6116 316th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pierce County, WA
/
6116 316th St S
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

6116 316th St S

6116 316th Street South · (360) 400-3475 ext. 210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6116 316th Street South, Pierce County, WA 98580

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6116 316th St S · Avail. now

$1,825

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
***PENDING APPLICATION*** Lake Front Property! 3 Bdrm 2 Baths - Lake Serene - AVAILABLE NOW! Private lake house with amazing Lake Serene views from your front yard! Fish year round! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1399 sq ft home. Stainless steel appliances, glass back splash, and ceiling fans. Wood burning fireplace. Deck in fully fenced backyard. Lake and private park access. Lake is stocked with trout, bass and other fresh water wildlife. $75 a month for water and community fee. Please submit an application at www.remaxcountryrentals.com There will be no showings without an application. If you have questions please call 360-400-3475 x210 Do not contact the receptionist as she cannot assist you. Please leave a message and we will return your call.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2685088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6116 316th St S have any available units?
6116 316th St S has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6116 316th St S have?
Some of 6116 316th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6116 316th St S currently offering any rent specials?
6116 316th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 316th St S pet-friendly?
No, 6116 316th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pierce County.
Does 6116 316th St S offer parking?
Yes, 6116 316th St S offers parking.
Does 6116 316th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6116 316th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 316th St S have a pool?
No, 6116 316th St S does not have a pool.
Does 6116 316th St S have accessible units?
No, 6116 316th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 316th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6116 316th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6116 316th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6116 316th St S does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6116 316th St S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
The Lakes at Fife
2301 58th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Revive
2341 58th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAParkland, WAWauna, WADuPont, WAMaplewood, WAUniversity Place, WASpanaway, WA
Milton, WAFrederickson, WAFife, WADes Moines, WASumner, WAGraham, WASouth Hill, WAPacific, WAEdgewood, WALakeland North, WASeaTac, WAMaple Valley, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity