17929 122nd St Ct E

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Bonney Lake Falling Water 2 Story - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths

Living-Dining room combo

Family room with eating area

Air Conditioning

Gas fireplace

Stainless steel appliances

Laundry located upstairs

All bedrooms located on the upper level

5-piece master bath with walk-in closet

1/2 Bath on the entry level

Fenced backyard

Yard care included

3-car garage

Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer



Elementary - Victor Falls

Middle School - Mountain View

High School - Bonney Lake



*Please be sure to verify School District on your own



$2395.00 Monthly Rent

$2395.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$ 400.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:

$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



Renters Insurance required for all tenants

No smoking No pets



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

www.rentalrain.com

253-630-0123 office

Agent: Susan Willadsen

206-271-9622



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3312162)