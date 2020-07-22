All apartments in Pierce County
17929 122nd St Ct E
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

17929 122nd St Ct E

17929 122nd Street Court East · No Longer Available
Location

17929 122nd Street Court East, Pierce County, WA 98391

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bonney Lake Falling Water 2 Story - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths
Living-Dining room combo
Family room with eating area
Air Conditioning
Gas fireplace
Stainless steel appliances
Laundry located upstairs
All bedrooms located on the upper level
5-piece master bath with walk-in closet
1/2 Bath on the entry level
Fenced backyard
Yard care included
3-car garage
Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer

Elementary - Victor Falls
Middle School - Mountain View
High School - Bonney Lake

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

$2395.00 Monthly Rent
$2395.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 400.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

Renters Insurance required for all tenants
No smoking No pets

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
www.rentalrain.com
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3312162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17929 122nd St Ct E have any available units?
17929 122nd St Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pierce County, WA.
What amenities does 17929 122nd St Ct E have?
Some of 17929 122nd St Ct E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17929 122nd St Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
17929 122nd St Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17929 122nd St Ct E pet-friendly?
No, 17929 122nd St Ct E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pierce County.
Does 17929 122nd St Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 17929 122nd St Ct E offers parking.
Does 17929 122nd St Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17929 122nd St Ct E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17929 122nd St Ct E have a pool?
No, 17929 122nd St Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 17929 122nd St Ct E have accessible units?
No, 17929 122nd St Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 17929 122nd St Ct E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17929 122nd St Ct E has units with dishwashers.
Does 17929 122nd St Ct E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17929 122nd St Ct E has units with air conditioning.
