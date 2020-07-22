17929 122nd St Ct E

Amenities
Bonney Lake Falling Water 2 Story - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths
Living-Dining room combo
Family room with eating area
Air Conditioning
Gas fireplace
Stainless steel appliances
Laundry located upstairs
All bedrooms located on the upper level
5-piece master bath with walk-in closet
1/2 Bath on the entry level
Fenced backyard
Yard care included
3-car garage
Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer
Elementary - Victor Falls
Middle School - Mountain View
High School - Bonney Lake
*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
$2395.00 Monthly Rent
$2395.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 400.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable
Renters Insurance required for all tenants
No smoking No pets
Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
www.rentalrain.com
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
