Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

10506 95th Street Southwest Available 12/10/19 10506 95th Street Southwest - Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor, living room with gas fireplace, dining room, and family room with built-ins. Open kitchen with all major appliances and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with attached bath and dual closets. Downstairs laundry room with W/D included. Large fully fenced yard, front porch, and attached 2-car garage with patio space. No pets please. Perfect location, close to JBLM and I-5. Steilacoom school district. Owner looking to do an 18 month lease.

Note: Owner will review all applications the first week of December

Please call our office at 253-964-4400 to schedule a showing or visit our website www.realtydupont.com for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5316976)