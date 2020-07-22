All apartments in Pierce County
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

10506 95th Street Southwest

10506 95th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10506 95th Street Southwest, Pierce County, WA 98498

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
10506 95th Street Southwest Available 12/10/19 10506 95th Street Southwest - Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor, living room with gas fireplace, dining room, and family room with built-ins. Open kitchen with all major appliances and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with attached bath and dual closets. Downstairs laundry room with W/D included. Large fully fenced yard, front porch, and attached 2-car garage with patio space. No pets please. Perfect location, close to JBLM and I-5. Steilacoom school district. Owner looking to do an 18 month lease.
Note: Owner will review all applications the first week of December
Please call our office at 253-964-4400 to schedule a showing or visit our website www.realtydupont.com for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5316976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10506 95th Street Southwest have any available units?
10506 95th Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pierce County, WA.
What amenities does 10506 95th Street Southwest have?
Some of 10506 95th Street Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10506 95th Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
10506 95th Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10506 95th Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 10506 95th Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pierce County.
Does 10506 95th Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 10506 95th Street Southwest offers parking.
Does 10506 95th Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10506 95th Street Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10506 95th Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 10506 95th Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 10506 95th Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 10506 95th Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 10506 95th Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 10506 95th Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10506 95th Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 10506 95th Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
