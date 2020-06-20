All apartments in Olympia
Olympia, WA
402 Quince St Ne
402 Quince St Ne

402 Quince Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

402 Quince Street Northeast, Olympia, WA 98506

Amenities

cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet access
Olympia 3 Bedroom Home Available June 1st!!!! - This Victorian-era home features 3 bedrooms and 1 3/4 bathrooms, a sun-lit office, plenty of storage, 9-foot ceilings, original floors, and loads of charm, walking distance to coffee shops, and bookstores- it's close to everything in downtown.

Tenant responsible for electricity, water/sewer, garbage, cable/internet. 12 month lease term.

First month's rent $2200 and deposit of $2300 required for move-in. Applications are online with a non-refundable fee of $40 per adult 18 and older.

PETS BASED ON OWNER APPROVAL!

Please email us for our pre-screening/rental criteria and showing details!

PMGR.MYHOMEGROUP@GMAIL.COM
Office: 360-338-6670

(RLNE5799149)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 402 Quince St Ne have any available units?
402 Quince St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olympia, WA.
How much is rent in Olympia, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olympia Rent Report.
Is 402 Quince St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
402 Quince St Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Quince St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Quince St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 402 Quince St Ne offer parking?
No, 402 Quince St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 402 Quince St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Quince St Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Quince St Ne have a pool?
No, 402 Quince St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 402 Quince St Ne have accessible units?
No, 402 Quince St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Quince St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Quince St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Quince St Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Quince St Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
