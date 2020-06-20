402 Quince St Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar internet access

Olympia 3 Bedroom Home Available June 1st!!!! - This Victorian-era home features 3 bedrooms and 1 3/4 bathrooms, a sun-lit office, plenty of storage, 9-foot ceilings, original floors, and loads of charm, walking distance to coffee shops, and bookstores- it's close to everything in downtown.



Tenant responsible for electricity, water/sewer, garbage, cable/internet. 12 month lease term.



First month's rent $2200 and deposit of $2300 required for move-in. Applications are online with a non-refundable fee of $40 per adult 18 and older.



PETS BASED ON OWNER APPROVAL!



Please email us for our pre-screening/rental criteria and showing details!



PMGR.MYHOMEGROUP@GMAIL.COM

Office: 360-338-6670



