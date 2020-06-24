7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool racquetball court hot tub

Modern Urban Living, Gorgeous, Fantastic Location, Partially Furnished!



All the benefits of convenient city living, combined with modern amenities, in an ultra chic package. Partially furnished if desired. Nestled in the heart of Newcastle, this adorable unit is a quick dash commute to Bellevue, Seattle, Renton, Issaquah and Sammamish. Newcastle has been featured on Money magazine's list of Best Places to Live three times!



Styled with simple glamour, this 1br is more than conveniently located. Sun bathed in natural light, this south facing, first floor unit boasts laminate flooring in the living room and bedroom, and beautiful tiling in kitchen and bathroom, clean, crisp white details, a fully loaded kitchen with pantry for all aspiring chefs, and the charm of old Hollywood all in one.



The sweet amenities include pool, hot tub, gym, basket & racketball courts & resident lounge. This cute home has everything you need in one compact package. Washer and dryer in unit. Five minute walk to shopping, dining and nightlife. Available now.



Terms: 10-month lease. $120 utilities surcharge. Tenant pays electric. $1,100 security deposit; $200 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking. No Pets.