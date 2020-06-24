All apartments in Newcastle
Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:43 AM

7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103

7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd, Newcastle, WA 98059

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
racquetball court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
Modern Urban Living, Gorgeous, Fantastic Location, Partially Furnished!

All the benefits of convenient city living, combined with modern amenities, in an ultra chic package. Partially furnished if desired. Nestled in the heart of Newcastle, this adorable unit is a quick dash commute to Bellevue, Seattle, Renton, Issaquah and Sammamish. Newcastle has been featured on Money magazine's list of Best Places to Live three times!

Styled with simple glamour, this 1br is more than conveniently located. Sun bathed in natural light, this south facing, first floor unit boasts laminate flooring in the living room and bedroom, and beautiful tiling in kitchen and bathroom, clean, crisp white details, a fully loaded kitchen with pantry for all aspiring chefs, and the charm of old Hollywood all in one.

The sweet amenities include pool, hot tub, gym, basket & racketball courts & resident lounge. This cute home has everything you need in one compact package. Washer and dryer in unit. Five minute walk to shopping, dining and nightlife. Available now.

Terms: 10-month lease. $120 utilities surcharge. Tenant pays electric. $1,100 security deposit; $200 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 have any available units?
7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newcastle, WA.
What amenities does 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 have?
Some of 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 currently offering any rent specials?
7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 pet-friendly?
No, 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newcastle.
Does 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 offer parking?
No, 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 does not offer parking.
Does 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 have a pool?
Yes, 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 has a pool.
Does 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 have accessible units?
No, 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 does not have accessible units.
Does 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7453 Newcastle Golf Club Rd Apt M103 does not have units with air conditioning.
