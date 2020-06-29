13226 SE 90th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Log Cabin Style 3BR Home - Awesome! Under $2500! - Come home to this beautiful 3BR/2BA Log Cabin styled-home w/ backyard storage shed in a very nice Newcastle neighborhood! This 1500 sf home is on a large lot with superb landscaping that makes you feel like your on vacation but you're only seconds from major shopping and freeways! This lovely home has so much to offer including a fantastic open kitchen, exquisite master suite, huge covered back porch, gas fireplace and much more! Schedule a viewing today if you would like a chance at living in this amazing home! Resident responsible for all utilities and owner willing to consider one small dog on case-by-case basis.



No Cats Allowed



